Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County
Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
2-year-old airlifted by helicopter after serious injury Cass County crash
A 2-year-old boy from Harrisonville, Missouri, was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash late Friday morning in Cass County, Missouri.
23-year-old man dies in Friday night stabbing in Merriam, Kansas
A 23-year-old man died after a stabbing Friday night in Merriam, Kansas. Police responded to the incident around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Royalty Way.
fox4kc.com
2-year-old in serious condition after pedestrian crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after a pedestrian crash in Cass County Friday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, he was struck by the towed unit attached to a 2018 Chevrolet Truck near Austin Road and East 315 Street around 11:10 a.m.
KCTV 5
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested on meth possession charge
A Pettis County man is arrested after officers find more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his home. It was Tuesday, October 18 when members of the Pettis County Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” at a home in the 2800 block of S. Gate Loop in Sedalia. The sheriff reports Bryan Stevenson, 42, consented to a search of his residence. During the search, officers found numerous bags of a crystal substance and at least four digital scales in Stevenson’s bedroom.
Twin brothers charged in Northland shooting that killed one, seriously injured another
Twin brothers Isaac and Isaiah Hernandez are now charged in a Northland shooting that killed one man and potentially paralyzed another.
KCTV 5
Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide
Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
KCTV 5
Grass fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grass fire has developed in the area of I-470 and Raytown Road. The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470. UPDATE: At 11:10 a.m. officers...
Court documents show Blue Springs teen died during drug deal
Court Docs: Wyatt Conroy, of Blue Springs, and a friend met up with someone to buy marijuana when the 15-year-old was shot and killed,
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy linked to two murders. and distributing 1146 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 1146 pounds (520 kilograms) of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area. Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg...
kmmo.com
I-70 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO LARGE FIRE IN COOPER COUNTY
A portion of Interstate-70 was closed due to a major brush fire during the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 22. Authorities report that I-70 was closed from Mile Marker 106 to 117 due to there being zero visibility caused by the fire. The fire started in Woolridge when a combine...
martincitytelegraph.com
Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire
Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
Firefighter remains hospitalized after Friday’s grass fire
Fort Osage Fire Chief says one of the firefighters that were injured in a grass fire Friday afternoon is still hospitalized after grass fire.
KCTV 5
Crews from 10 fire departments still working on mulch fire along I-470
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters from 10 different agencies are still putting out hot spots from a large mulch fire that got out of control Sunday. The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470.
FireRescue1
Mo. firefighter remains in serious condition after being injured in grass fire
BUCKNER, Mo. — One firefighter remains seriously injured and another was released from the hospital with minor injuries after a grass fire blazed through 15 acres north of Buckner on Friday, according to a statement from the Fort Osage Fire Protection District. Officers responded to the fire shortly after...
