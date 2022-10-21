ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County

Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

2-year-old in serious condition after pedestrian crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after a pedestrian crash in Cass County Friday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, he was struck by the towed unit attached to a 2018 Chevrolet Truck near Austin Road and East 315 Street around 11:10 a.m.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man arrested on meth possession charge

A Pettis County man is arrested after officers find more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his home. It was Tuesday, October 18 when members of the Pettis County Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” at a home in the 2800 block of S. Gate Loop in Sedalia. The sheriff reports Bryan Stevenson, 42, consented to a search of his residence. During the search, officers found numerous bags of a crystal substance and at least four digital scales in Stevenson’s bedroom.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide

Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Grass fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grass fire has developed in the area of I-470 and Raytown Road. The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470. UPDATE: At 11:10 a.m. officers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire

Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy