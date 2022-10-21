A Pettis County man is arrested after officers find more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his home. It was Tuesday, October 18 when members of the Pettis County Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” at a home in the 2800 block of S. Gate Loop in Sedalia. The sheriff reports Bryan Stevenson, 42, consented to a search of his residence. During the search, officers found numerous bags of a crystal substance and at least four digital scales in Stevenson’s bedroom.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO