ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Ozarks First.com

New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones

(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
Tom's Guide

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2022) review in progress

The iPad Pro 2022 is an all-around great tablet that delivers faster M2 performance, a new Apple Pencil Hover feature and excellent video quality. However, it's only a nominal upgrade over its predecessor.
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
9to5Mac

Best Buy launches the ‘Mac Upgrade Program’ we’ve been waiting for; here’s how it works

While Apple and its carrier partners offer a number of ways to get a new iPhone every year with monthly payments, options for the Mac are far more limited. Best Buy, however, is looking to change that with the launch of its new Upgrade+ program. This gives MacBook users the option to get a new MacBook every three years with interest-free monthly financing…
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
9to5Mac

How to install iOS and iPadOS 16.1 plus uninstall the beta

IOS and iPadOS 16.1 have arrived with a number of new features for iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to install the new software plus how to remove the iOS 16.1 or iPadOS 16.1 beta if you’ve been running the developer or public test releases. iPadOS 16.1 arrives as...
9to5Mac

M2 iPad Pro reviews: Much like the M1 model, only a handful of people need it

Alongside reviews of the new 10th-generation entry-level iPad, M2 iPad Pro reviews are also out – and here reviewers speak with one voice. The bottom line is that it’s an incredible device, but more or less the same as last year’s M1 model, and very few people will benefit from the performance …
Science Focus

Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...

