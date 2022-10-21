Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Best iPad deals for October 2022
The best cheap iPad deals from every retailer so you'll never have to pay full price for your iPad again.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now
Forget Apple's new iPad Pro 2022. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 off right now at Amazon, and with its killer mini-LED display and M1 chip, it's still a top-tier iPad.
Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2
Amazon's not waiting for Prime Early Access deals to start discounting its best-selling devices — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34.
Ozarks First.com
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2022) review in progress
The iPad Pro 2022 is an all-around great tablet that delivers faster M2 performance, a new Apple Pencil Hover feature and excellent video quality. However, it's only a nominal upgrade over its predecessor.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
9to5Mac
Best Buy launches the ‘Mac Upgrade Program’ we’ve been waiting for; here’s how it works
While Apple and its carrier partners offer a number of ways to get a new iPhone every year with monthly payments, options for the Mac are far more limited. Best Buy, however, is looking to change that with the launch of its new Upgrade+ program. This gives MacBook users the option to get a new MacBook every three years with interest-free monthly financing…
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
9to5Mac
How to install iOS and iPadOS 16.1 plus uninstall the beta
IOS and iPadOS 16.1 have arrived with a number of new features for iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to install the new software plus how to remove the iOS 16.1 or iPadOS 16.1 beta if you’ve been running the developer or public test releases. iPadOS 16.1 arrives as...
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro reviews: Much like the M1 model, only a handful of people need it
Alongside reviews of the new 10th-generation entry-level iPad, M2 iPad Pro reviews are also out – and here reviewers speak with one voice. The bottom line is that it’s an incredible device, but more or less the same as last year’s M1 model, and very few people will benefit from the performance …
Science Focus
Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
9to5Mac
watchOS 9.1 now available with battery life improvements, Apple Music upgrades, more
Alongside iOS 16.1 today, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.1 to Apple Watch users. This update includes a few new features, such as battery life improvements, better support for downloading songs from Apple Music, and more. Head below for the release notes. What’s new in watchOS 9.1?. watchOS...
notebookcheck.net
iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back
Lamenting Apple’s convoluted iPad ecosystem, industry insider Mark Gurman has suggested in the latest edition of his newsletter that the company was considering launching an affordable iPad model with a plastic back. Gurman believes the ill-fated iPad was Cupertino’s “only real hope” against Chromebooks in schools.
The MacBook Air M1 is on sale right now for $150 off at Amazon [Update]
The MacBook Air M1 is on sale right now at Amazon.
