THE LAST WORD: MARATHON COUNCIL CANDIDATES DELIVER FINAL MESSAGES
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly is proud to continue our candidate Q&A series leading up to the Marathon City Council election on Nov. 8, when four of the candidates will win seats on the council. Per the referendum passed in August’s primary election, the candidate with the fewest votes who still wins a seat will serve a shorter two-year term, set to expire at the same time as councilman Luis Gonzalez’s. The other three winners will serve three-year terms. For a full recording of a candidate forum on Oct. 4 co-hosted by Keys Weekly and the Marathon Chamber of Commerce and including candidates for U.S. Congress and State Representative, click here.
VYING FOR VOTES: POLITICAL FORUM OFFERS INSIGHTS INTO CANDIDATES
Candidates running for federal to local offices responded to a variety of pressing issues facing the Florida Keys at an Oct. 19 political forum, hosted by the Upper Keys Business & Professional Women. Held at Whale Harbor Events in Islamorada, the village candidates running for five open seats faced questions on the environment, lobbying services and maintaining continuity within the village, among other topics. State Rep. Jim Mooney was questioned on his support for Senate Bill 2508, while Democratic challenger Adam Gentle received a question on Florida’s crumbling insurance industry. Nonparty affiliates running for Senate, Tuan TQ Nguyen and Steven Grant, spoke to the roughly 50 attendees. Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District incumbents Sue Heim and Tim Maloney and former board member Robbie Majeska also took questions at the forum. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting commenced Oct. 24.
ISLAMORADA CANDIDATES ON FIGHTING ILLEGAL VACATION RENTALS
Fourteen candidates enter for five hotly-contested Islamorada Village Council seats this November. With the most candidates seen in the village’s history, the hopefuls consist of incumbents and newcomers, Conchs and longtime residents and men and women of all backgrounds. Now through Election Day, the Upper Keys Weekly will ask the candidates questions on key issues facing the village.
FLORIDA KEYS NATIVES: THE HISTORY OF THE CALUSAS & KEY DEER
Hernando D’Escalante Fontaneda was born in Cartagena, Columbia, circa 1535. Sometime around 1548, the boy started to travel from the New World to Spain, where he was to embark on his formal education. The ship never arrived at its destination. While navigating the Straits of Florida, it sailed into...
KEYS WOMAN: 4 UNDER 40, MAISON BENITEZ: IF ONLY THERE WERE 5 OF HER
When the women of the Keys Weekly were tossing around ideas of women to watch under 40, one of the first names that came to mind was Maison Benitez. Not only is she under 40, but she’s under 25 and is more accomplished and professional than many people twice her age.
ROCKY HORROR SHOW COMES TO MARATHON COMMUNITY THEATRE
Just in time for Halloween, the Marathon Community Theater is putting on “The Rocky Horror Show,” the cult classic musical. For the uninitiated, “Rocky Horror” is a campy, fun and sometimes bizarre musical that begins with two sweethearts – Brad (MCT funnyman John Schaefer) and Janet (Jeanie Schwenke) – getting trapped inside the mansion of mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter (John Journell, star of MCT’s drag queen bingo), all with a rock soundtrack.
