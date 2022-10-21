In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly is proud to continue our candidate Q&A series leading up to the Marathon City Council election on Nov. 8, when four of the candidates will win seats on the council. Per the referendum passed in August’s primary election, the candidate with the fewest votes who still wins a seat will serve a shorter two-year term, set to expire at the same time as councilman Luis Gonzalez’s. The other three winners will serve three-year terms. For a full recording of a candidate forum on Oct. 4 co-hosted by Keys Weekly and the Marathon Chamber of Commerce and including candidates for U.S. Congress and State Representative, click here.

MARATHON, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO