Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
Local food pantries manage decreased supply, increased demand
Numbers went up during height of COVID-19 pandemic and did not lower. The need for food for families in Butler County is up, according to local pantry managers. And as the holidays approach, some are asking the public to give a little earlier to help. One pantry experiencing an influx...
How much Ohio manufacturing workers can get paid
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
In Focus: Love, Logan Foundation raises awareness about drugs
WISCONSIN — Logan Rachwal died after consuming fentanyl in 2021. In his memory, his parents Erin and Rick Rachwal have continued to tell his story, to try to prevent other families from coping with the same tragedy. Logan Rachwal didn't know he was taking fentanyl, a deadly opioid often...
You should vote for Issue 1
In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Why your absentee ballot costs more to mail this year
Voting by mail appears to be popular again this election cycle. Hamilton County is reporting more than 65,000 requests for absentee ballots, according to the deputy director of elections. Alex Linser says that's about on par with 2018, the last mid-term election, which was a record-breaker. Linser says it will cost more to send these ballots in, though.
2022 voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. Voting in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new district and look...
Many of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Members Who Pushed Through Unconstitutional Maps Are Up for Reelection
Will the mess they made follow them to the ballot?
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained
What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
Did Ohio U.S. Senate debates sway voters?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a tight race for U.S. Senate, Republican candidate JD Vance and Democratic candidate Tim Ryan are working to set themselves apart. For some voters, the two debates helped make their choice. “Watching the debate, I actually wanted to listen to the issues that affect me personally,” said voter Juliet Daiy. […]
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Sardinia's former mayor admits to stealing $700,000 from employer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sardinia's former mayor admitted to stealing more than $700,000 from the Clermont County family-owned business where she used to work. Tina Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Coday-Townes used her position of Custom Built Crates to steal the money over a six-year period. Coday-Townes was responsible for...
Local experts say not to panic over study showing link between gas stoves, carcinogens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden State.
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
The Banks apartments sold for $90 million to developer with ties to Reds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sale of a luxury apartment complex that anchors The Banks finalized Friday. Crawford Hoying purchased The Current at The Banks for $89.7 million. Radius at The Banks is part of the sale as well and will be closed as a separate transaction in the near future.
