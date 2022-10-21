Read full article on original website
Mountaintop View 10-24-22. Broncos endure, Bulldogs obliterate, Cowboys overcome, Rams win, Lobos soccer.
It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.
goairforcefalcons.com
Roberts Claims All-Time Records in Loss Against Boise State
Box Score U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Senior fullback Brad Roberts set new program benchmarks on Saturday night in the Air Force's 19-14 loss against Boise State at Falcon Stadium. Roberts posted 90 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown, becoming the program's newest all-time leader in career...
mwcconnection.com
Boise State at Air Force: Three Questions, Prediction
Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado (Falcon Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, October 22nd at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) Television: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) Head-to-Head: Boise State leads the all-time series 6-4. Last year, the Falcons left The Blue with a win, 24-17. Prior to that, the Broncos had won four straight. Three Questions.
