How Social Scientists Can Use Fiction—“Social Fiction”—in Their Research: An Interview with Dr. Patricia Leavy

Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person
"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Greta Thunberg says 'societal change' is required to fight climate crisis anxiety
Greta Thunberg says “action” is required to fight climate crisis anxiety. The 19-year-old climate activist believes that individuals coming together to make a difference will inspire "societal change". While answering questions from people such as singer Jaden Smith, humanitarian Malala Yousafzai, and poet Amanda Gorman for ELLE UK’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ video series, Greta advised: "Find people who think like you, and start something together. For so many people [to]...
Comments / 0