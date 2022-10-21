Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?
Is the Viper Room haunted? The infamous LA nightclub was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s - and for decades before that. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip has been sold and will be demolished early next year, but it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago that staff claim still haunts the venue.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Where To Eat In LA After A Bad Week
Maybe you just got ghosted by your significant other of two years, your fridge broke on an 80-degree day, or your boss just told you that they need an attitude adjustment from you immediately. Some weeks can be great, but others dissolve into complete dumpster fires. And when it’s been one of those kind of weeks, you need comfort food. Whether you’re looking for a giant burger, a big plate of biryani, or a dessert to cry in, these are the LA spots to hit up after a bad week.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Beverly Hills Fall Art Show Makes a Triumphant Return
Four blocks of Santa Monica Boulevard were once again enveloped with paintings, sculptures and other creations during the fall iteration of the 49th biannual Beverly Hills Art Show. Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to Beverly Gardens Park Oct.15-16, wandering through the formation of tents and making conversation with the artists.
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA Today
For those who enjoy high-quality meats seared over charcoal: here is a list of All You Can Eat Korean BBQ joints in Los Angeles. Traditional meats like bulgogi and banchan (side dishes) are great for a night out with friends or family, and spicy fare may be just what you need to spice up your weekend.
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Bear spotted in Duarte backyard (video)
What appeared to be an adult black bear was spotted rummaging around some trash in the backyard of a home in Duarte. The homeowner captured video of the bear in the backyard, separated by only the glass of the home’s sliding door. The video shows the brown bear walking around the back patio, sniffing a […]
NBC Los Angeles
The Gamble House's Free Family Day Has Tours, Art, Outdoor Fun
Some of our favorite fairy tales involve enchanted castles, the sorts of splendid structures that brim with magical stories, incredible characters, and hope-filled messages. But finding those structures in the modern world? That's a little harder. True, incredible real-world characters exist in contemporary times, and hope-laden resolutions, too, but the...
bravotv.com
Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M
Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Torrance (CA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Torrance, CA?. Torrance is a stunning city in Los Angeles County, located in the Metropolitan area of Los Angeles, California, United States. The town is a component of the Metropolitan area of the Southern Bay region with a population...
foxla.com
Sierra Madre cafe on verge of closing relying on community support
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
coloradoboulevard.net
Oct. 29: Pasadena ‘s Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Roam through a haunted house, ride a trackless train of fright, and prowl through a trunk-or-treat area! Enjoy carnival games and FANG-tastic song hits played by a DJ. By News Desk. Whether you’re looking for giggles or screams, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy....
toddrickallen.com
The Nook Breakfast Spot Expanding To Westchester
If you’re travelling South on Lincoln through Westchester, you might have noticed a large banner hanging on the wall of the former location of Chicago For Ribs at 8311 Lincoln Blvd. The banner lets us know that The Nook Breakfast Spot is taking over the space. The Nook Breakfast Spot has one location in Lomita and promises “homemade meals from scratch”. Check out their Lomita location’s menu here.
Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars
Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
2urbangirls.com
KJLH’s Front Page returns with new host Dawn Dai
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.
thenorthview.com
PNB Rock Murdered by a Family?
A man and his teenage son have been charged with murder in connection with the death of rapper PnB Rock at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, the authorities said. on Thursday. The father, Freddie Lee Trone, 40, who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, who was arrested in Lawndale, California on Tuesday, were each.
Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA
BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
foxla.com
87th East LA Classic: Garfield, Roosevelt battle it out with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am performing at half
LOS ANGELES - Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a who's who event in the high school football community as Garfield and Roosevelt faced off in the 87th meeting of the East LA Classic. Not only was it a huge game for the two rivals, the Black...
lapl.org
Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club
The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
Comments / 0