Houston, TX

KESQ

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros advance to the World Series

The Houston Astros are once again heading for the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the best-of-four League Championship Series. With a 6-5 win Sunday, the Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in six years and will now face the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the San Diego Padres to win the National League Championship Series earlier on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

MLB Playoffs open thread

NLCS Game 5 - San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Philadelphia leads 3-1) Time: 2:37 p.m. ET. ALCS Game 4 - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees (Houston leads 3-0) Pitching Matchup: Lance McCullers Jr vs. Nestor Cortes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros shut out Yanks, Phillies top Padres

Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees was all about pitching. Houston dominated New York throughout, holding the Yankees to just three hits (two of which came in the ninth inning) in an impressive victory. Later on, in Game 4 of the NLCS,...
NJ.com

Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series (PHOTOS)

The Houston Astros completed their four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday, winning Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, 6-5, at Yankee Stadium. The Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Yankees just can’t seem to get by the Astros in the...
HOUSTON, TX

