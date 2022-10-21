Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Yankee fans optimistic Bronx Bombers break ALCS losing streak on Game 4 against Astros
The Yankee faithful marched into Yankee Stadium on a rainy Sunday night with the hope that the Bronx Bombers break a losing streak in Game 4 of the American League Championship series against the Astros.
Sporting News
World Series schedule 2022: Dates, start times, channels, scores for every Astros vs. Phillies game
The Astros are back. For the fourth time in six seasons and the second year in a row, they find themselves in the World Series. It has been a dominant showing for Dusty Baker's squad this year; it has won seven games in a row to get to the Fall Classic.
KESQ
Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros advance to the World Series
The Houston Astros are once again heading for the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the best-of-four League Championship Series. With a 6-5 win Sunday, the Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in six years and will now face the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the San Diego Padres to win the National League Championship Series earlier on Sunday.
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans
John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees has started after an 84-minute delay due to the threat of rain
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoffs: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLCS Game 4 Recap | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry recap a wild NLCS Game 4 between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies battled back from a 4-0 deficit and used the long ball to win 10-6.
Patriots vs. Bears First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Monday Night Football
Who will score the first touchdown on Monday Night Football? The post Patriots vs. Bears First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Monday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
batterypower.com
MLB Playoffs open thread
NLCS Game 5 - San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Philadelphia leads 3-1) Time: 2:37 p.m. ET. ALCS Game 4 - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees (Houston leads 3-0) Pitching Matchup: Lance McCullers Jr vs. Nestor Cortes.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros shut out Yanks, Phillies top Padres
Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees was all about pitching. Houston dominated New York throughout, holding the Yankees to just three hits (two of which came in the ninth inning) in an impressive victory. Later on, in Game 4 of the NLCS,...
SEC announces kickoff time for Week 10 matchup between Alabama, LSU
The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers will play each other in primetime in Week 10 after a bye on Saturday. With both teams now in the top 25, the matchup has gained much-deserved hype, which could be why they nabbed the 7 p.m. ET slot on ESPN. The Alabama-LSU...
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series (PHOTOS)
The Houston Astros completed their four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday, winning Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, 6-5, at Yankee Stadium. The Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Yankees just can’t seem to get by the Astros in the...
