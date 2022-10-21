GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights. Mortality data show these children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state, and if their mothers are Black, they’re three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said as Mississippi led the fight against abortion that he would do everything in his power to make Mississippi the “safest state in the nation for an unborn child.” But doctors and mothers are concerned that hospital labor and delivery units are closing, moving lifesaving care hours away from some of the state’s poorest areas.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO