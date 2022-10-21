Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law begins
ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is underway in an Atlanta courtroom. Carrie Cwiak, an abortion provider, testified Monday that the state's law is confusing and harmful to women's health. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law. The lawsuit by doctors and advocacy groups argues the law violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty. The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it impacts another “human life.”
montanarightnow.com
Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. The 16-year-old Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to 24 charges in the Oakland County court. On the day of the shooting, school staff discovered violent drawings and desperate messages created by Crumbley. But his parents declined to take him home and he was allowed to stay in school. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They're accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring Ethan's mental health needs.
montanarightnow.com
Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say they have arrested the father of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year. Authorities said Monday that Adam Montgomery will be arraigned Tuesday on charges including second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The murder charge alleges that Montgomery struck the girl repeatedly in the head with a closed fist. Authorities did not say whether her body was found. Harmony’s father and stepmother previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being. Police first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they receive a call from the girl’s mother in November.
montanarightnow.com
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights. Mortality data show these children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state, and if their mothers are Black, they’re three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said as Mississippi led the fight against abortion that he would do everything in his power to make Mississippi the “safest state in the nation for an unborn child.” But doctors and mothers are concerned that hospital labor and delivery units are closing, moving lifesaving care hours away from some of the state’s poorest areas.
montanarightnow.com
Montana politicians pen letters criticizing Department of Defense over pharmacy policy
HELENA, Mont. - Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing penned a letter to the White House last week, criticizing the Department of Defense (DOD) for allowing a change in policy that could leave Montana veterans without an in-network pharmacy. TRICARE is the health program for the DOD, providing health...
montanarightnow.com
Scattered snow and ice covering roadways in eastern and parts of central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - Scattered snow and ice are reported on roadways in throughout eastern and central Montana Monday morning. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report shows road conditions being covered with mostly snow ice and scattered snow-ice on I-94 in areas surrounding Glendive and Miles City. In the...
montanarightnow.com
Crashes being reported across Montana as winter conditions create snowy and wet roads
HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 50 crashes. Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows. As of 4:10 pm,...
