abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting
WIS-TV
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg
coladaily.com
Swansea teenager, mother and uncle charged in shooting
A teen, his mother and his uncle face multiple charges following a weekend shooting that injured two individuals in Swansea. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the Saturday shooting was the result of an argument between two groups of teenagers that started near the three suspects’ homes on Bub Wise Rd. in Swansea.
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man rammed car, fired shots
WIS-TV
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says stolen security system footage ended up catching a theft suspect. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect’s home.
Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it
wpde.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the...
Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident
SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
abccolumbia.com
Former rapper and gang member sentenced to six years for firearm possession
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
WIS-TV
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
abccolumbia.com
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medications
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies arrest deadly shooting suspect
WIS-TV
Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting. RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
Escaped South Carolina inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
furman.edu
Lexington County deputy made music before making an investment in her community
Kaaren Younts Miller, a 2006 Furman University piano performance alumna, is profiled by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department where she was recently promoted to training sergeant. Working several different jobs after earning two degrees in music, it took only a ride-along in a patrol car before Miller realized how...
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
WRDW-TV
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
Comments / 3