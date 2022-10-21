Read full article on original website
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - ‘It’s Bills vs. Chiefs’; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Like everything else in the AFC, it looks like it might come down to Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing. OBJ is...
Centre Daily
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Centre Daily
Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons ‘Superpower’ - & ‘Father-Son Talk’ with Coach Dan Quinn - Pushes Cowboys Over Lions
ARLINGTON - Only once this season has the Dallas Cowboys defense allowed more than 20 points to an opponent, that occurring in last week's lost at Philadelphia. And giving up touchdowns has been a rarity as well. Micah Parsons sprinting through a crowd of bodies at a speed of nearly...
Centre Daily
Sources: Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer for Christian McCaffrey
View the original article to see embedded media. On Thursday, the Panthers shocked the NFL world when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. But before the deal was finalized, the Bills, Eagles,...
Centre Daily
Best Game of Season for Davis Mills in Texans Loss to Raiders
It's been a subpar start to his sophomore campaign for Davis Mills, but Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Houston Texans quarterback enjoyed his best performance this season. Mills eclipsed 300 yards in passing for the first time this year, going 28 of 41 for 302 yards...
Centre Daily
Xavier McKinney Recalls Wild End to Giants’ 23-17 Win Over Jaguars
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants hung onto a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to move to 6-1, a feat reminiscent of their Super Bowl run in 2007, where they began the season 6-2. With the Giants down 17-13 headed into the fourth...
Centre Daily
Was Jonathan Taylor Held Back vs. Titans?
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor saw his first action over the weekend since Week 4. However, Taylor only had 17 touches in a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It stands to reason the Colts would ease him back into action slowly, but head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday that Taylor wasn't necessarily on a "pitch count."
Centre Daily
Everything Steve Wilks Said Following the Win Over Tampa Bay
I’m extremely proud of the men in that room. I just told them that they continue to impress me by the way they just overcome adversity. Circle the wagons and come together. That definitely wasn’t a team out there today that was trying to tank it. These guys right here have come together. They believe in one another and it’s about trying to win football games. I’m excited about the win today. It’s a lot we can build on. We are going to get back in here tomorrow, watch the tape, continue to build on the things that we did well. Correct the things that we need to correct, and see if we can try and go on the road and get another divisional win. With that, I’ll take your questions.
Centre Daily
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Week 7 Report Card: Making the Grade
View the original article to see embedded media. The grades are in for the New York Giants following their 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants lost two starting offensive linemen (Ben Bredeson and Evan Neal) and their starting tight end (Daniel Bellinger), all of whom are key components in run blocking and pass protection.
Centre Daily
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Seven of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cards fared in Week Seven of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander. Position:...
Centre Daily
Bears and Patriots: Game Day Capsule Preview
Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3) Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Monday, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. TV: Locally in Chicago on WGN, nationally on ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos,...
Centre Daily
Inside the Jaguars’ Failed Late Game Decision-Making vs. the Giants
The story of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the New York Giants wasn't a new one. On most Sundays in the NFL, the team that wins is the one that hurts itself the least. And yet again, the Jaguars proved to be the mistake-prone team. This showed up on several occasions...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Steelers Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. The Dolphins will enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett Provides Update on Russell Wilson’s Status
View the original article to see embedded media. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sat out Sunday’s 16–9 loss to the Jets with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. While he wanted to try to play through the injury, Denver’s coaching staff instead took a more cautious approach with their franchise quarterback, holding him out of Sunday’s contest and handing the reigns over to rookie Brett Rypien.
Centre Daily
Chiefs Focused On Rest and Health Heading Into Bye Week
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers wasn't pretty at first but once things got rolling, the road team escaped with a 19-point blowout victory. It's an outcome, after all, that will have to hold the team over until its next game on Nov. 6.
Centre Daily
49ers 23, Chiefs 44: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost 44-23 at home to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the 49ers' grades for their putrid performance. He threw for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns and his passer rating was 99.3, but he committed three turnovers. First, he threw a bone-headed interception near the goal line that took at least three points off the board for the 49ers. He was getting hit and going down, but he threw the ball up for grabs anyway because he makes rookie decisions weekly and never throws the ball away. Then he got sacked in the end zone for a safety -- at least he didn't run out of the back of the end zone like he did in Denver. And then later he fumbled and the Chiefs recovered. Garoppolo has an elite run game and elite receivers, and he still struggles, because he's not good. His career record with the 49ers when he throws more than the offense runs is now 9-15, which means he's a passenger in the offense, not a driver. And when he has to take the wheel, he crashes. Too bad the 49ers used Trey Lance like a fullback and he broke his ankle, because they need him now.
Centre Daily
Monday Night Football History: Home Field Advantage For Patriots?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. While it remains a likelihood that Mac Jones returns to quarterback after Bailey Zappe started the last three games, this is only the seventh matchup between these two franchises during the Bill Belichick era.
Centre Daily
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
