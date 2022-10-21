ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Because you still have too many patients to take care of ‘ the staffing levels are ridiculous 40 patients to one nurse in a nursing home for instance! 10 in a hospital that are acute . Burn out and no new nurses want to enter into these danger zones of staffing!

Agree. Unsafe work environment for patients and staff. Increase in violence against healthcare workers. This proves that while a pay raise is good it is really not the main cause of them striking.

Their health minister better think about all of the patients that have already died due to low staffing ratios, the lawsuits they’ve had, the nurses currently on strike and what’s in store for the winter. They would save a lot of money and lives.

