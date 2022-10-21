ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Playoff Roundup: Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series

With the Yankees fighting for their lives, a couple hours south, the Padres fought for theirs against the Phillies. San Diego’s predicament wasn’t as dire as the Yankees’ 3-0 deficit, as the Padres could send the NLCS back to California if they could just take one game in Philly. The Phillies had other ideas, and what was a short but exciting series came to a thrilling finish.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5

The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth.  Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game.  The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009.  The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park.  Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here.  ...
HOME, PA
Centre Daily

Wheeler Could Join Exclusive Phillies Club Game 5 Win

With a momentous 10-6 victory in NLCS Game 4, the Philadelphia Phillies moved within one win of the World Series. They will send their ace Zack Wheeler to the mound for Game 5 in hopes of securing the National League Pennant at home. Wheeler was dominant in his first NLCS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies' Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper, who hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, won Most Valuable Player honors after he helped the Phillies punch their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. It's the first time the Phillies are in the World Series since 2009. Harper has been nothing short of amazing during the playoffs, especially in the NLCS.Harper hit two home runs, three doubles and had five RBIs as the Phillies won the series 4-1.Phillies owner John Middleton said that he might've underpaid Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton said. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Earlier in the playoffs, Harper said "We ain't losing," and so far that's looking pretty good. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series, which starts on Friday. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Side Sox

Postseason Gamethread: Padres at Phillies (NLCS Game 3)

Even though the White Sox are not in the postseason, there was a bit of official news, and plenty of scuttlebutt tossed about today. First of all, as reported by Scott Merkin, there will be no SoxFest in 2023. I’m SURE this decision has nothing to do with avoiding the fanbase and facing the music. I will have a story on this tomorrow, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

New York Giants Mailbag: The “Rules” Edition

View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Social Media Reaction to Rangers Hiring Bruce Bochy

The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday. Quickly, reaction came in on social media. Dave Stewart reacted to the hiring. Stewart pitched for the Rangers from 1983-85 after being acquired in a 1983 deadline deal that netted the Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Honeycutt. Stewart didn't ascend until he joined the Oakland Athletics a few years later. He won three World Series championships as a player. He also served as the pitching coach of the San Diego Padres under Bochy, including the team's run to the 1998 World Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy