Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Audio: Awards presented to Bright Futures Trenton supporters at celebration luncheon
Two awards were presented to Bright Futures Trenton supporters at a celebration Luncheon October 21st. The Partner of the Year was the Grundy Electric Cooperative. Bright Futures Advisory Board Treasurer Kara Helmandollar helped present the award. The Champion of the Year was Tash Dowell. Advisory Board Secretary Kristi Harris said...
kttn.com
Audio: Shoebox gifts being collected for Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child
Shoebox gifts will be collected next month for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. The program delivers shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children around the world as a way to express God’s love. Area drop-off locations include the Trenton First Baptist Church, Cornerstone Church...
kttn.com
UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital
A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
kttn.com
Meal and biggest deer contest to be held at the Pollock Area Community Center
A soup and pie supper and biggest deer contest will be held at the Pollock Area Community Center November 12th as a fundraiser for the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The deer contest by Boone and Crockett will go from 3 to 7 o’clock. The entry fee is $10 and a chronic wasting disease card. Proceeds of the deer contest will be split 50/50 with the winner.
kttn.com
Benefit for Lineville, Iowa family to be held on Saturday
A benefit will be held in Lineville, Iowa October 22nd for a family who had a house fire. The Benefit Soup Dinner for Jacob and Ashley Cowart will be held at the community center from 5 to 7 pm. A free-will offering will be taken for the dinner. There will also be a pie auction.
kttn.com
Chillicothe High School Drama Club wins “United States of Frozen” contest
The Chillicothe High School Drama Club was chosen as the United States of Frozen Contest winner for Missouri. Drama Instructor Lisa Rule says winning means Chillicothe High School is the only school in the state that will be able to produce “Frozen.” The drama club also received reduced royalty fees and orchestration.
northwestmoinfo.com
Columbia Resident Arrested in Harrison County on Firearm Charges
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 20-year old Carter Dougherty was taken into custody around 3 pm for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail.
kttn.com
Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District
Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
ktvo.com
Centerville driver blamed for 2-car crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police blame a southeast Iowa man for causing a Kirksville wreck. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 6 West and Industrial Road. Officers told KTVO a car driven by Steven Lindley, 23, of Centerville, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 6 and...
kttn.com
Car and big rig collide on Interstate 35 on Thursday
A Bethany resident was injured late Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving and a big rig were involved in a Harrison County wreck near the 101-mile marker in Harrison County. Forty-six-year-old Jamil Hopper received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital. The semi-truck...
bethanyclipper.com
Two Bethany men charged in burglary investigation
Bethany, MO: A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in three search warrants being served in Harrison County on October 14. According to a press release from local authorities, over $5,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered in the search. Kevin...
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
ktvo.com
1 found in closet, 1 ran from Kirksville police; both arrested
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two were taken into custody in Kirksville Thursday, one after running from officers. Just before noon Thursday, officers were investigating a tip about suspicious activity at a residence in the 800 block of North Walnut. They had information that Michael T. Adams, who had warrants for...
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 School District participating in pilot of Missouri School Climate and Culture Survey
The Trenton R-9 School District is participating in a pilot of the Missouri School Climate and Culture Survey. Superintendent Daniel Gott reports the survey will be used as part of the school improvement review during this academic year. Parents, students, and school employees are asked to voluntarily answer surveys regarding...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
kchi.com
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
Officials resume search near Lake Red Rock for missing Oskaloosa man
MARION COUNTY, Iowa – The search for a missing Oskaloosa man is back underway Wednesday morning in the area of Cordova Park, along the shores of Lake Red Rock. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its search began Sunday morning after being notified by Mahaska County that 41-year-old Raymond William Welch had been at Cordova […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
Comments / 0