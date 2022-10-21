ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Getting Help, Kessel to Tie Record

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were short one forward on Saturday night. That shouldn’t happen on Monday, as GM Ron Hextall recalled a pair of players and put Teddy Blueger on LTIR. Help is on the way. There is a long list of teams still engaged in NHL trade talks for Jakob Chychrun. The Canadiens’ wheel of RHD trade targets has a new name, John Tortorella benched a pair of the Flyers stars, and Owen Krepps pays tribute to Phil Kessel as he’s set to tie the NHL’s ironman record.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Tarasov gets 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday. Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets who...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pgh Hockey Now

Guentzel Update: Will Travel, Apparently No Concussion

The news could be worse involving injured Pittsburgh Penguins top-line left winger Jake Guentzel. Guentzel did not participate in Friday’s practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, but coach Mike Sullivan said that Guentzel will travel with the team to Columbus, where the Penguins play the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Rookie Defensemen Make Edmundson Expendable

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the Montreal Canadiens had serious question marks throughout their blue line. The inexperienced rookie defensemen were seen as the biggest weakness on the roster, especially as there were few veterans at management’s disposal. The expectation was that head coach Martin St....
Yardbarker

Jets Weekly: Ehlers, Pionk, & Road Trip Finale

Welcome to the third installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. It was an extremely busy week for the Jets, who embarked on a three-game road...
CBS News

Penguins Perspectives: The depths of a championship team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The inaugural Penguins Perspectives column last week was just that – perspective. It was about appreciating what we've got, and understanding that this is truly the golden age for Penguins hockey and that it is much closer to its conclusion than its beginning. This week,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game 5: Guentzel Out; What to Watch vs. Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have first-line left winger Jake Guentzel when they face Columbus tonight at 7:08 at Nationwide Arena. Mike Sullivan confirmed after the team’s optional game-day skate that Guentzel, who was struck on the right side of the face by a puck during their 6-1 victory against Los Angeles two days ago, will not be in the lineup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins & Blackhawks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to go all-in this season as the team is off to a flying start and showing no sign they’ll be slowing down any time soon. While at this point it doesn’t feel like any major moves are around the corner, this could very well change closer to the trade deadline as the Penguins will be loading up for another Cup run. Insert Chicago Blackhawks’ superstar winger Patrick Kane, who is the biggest fish on the trade market this season. Recently, beloved TSN reporter Craig Button sees the Penguins as one of the logical trade destinations for him this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy