HILLS, MN (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a woman injured. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Savannah Johnson, 18, of Paullina, Iowa had been shot in the leg. Witnesses, who were there for a birthday party, said three males entered the residence. The owner asked them to leave, which they did. The three were in a vehicle when shots were fired toward the home. Police are looking for a black or charcoal Dodge Dart. Two of the men were described as being about 6 feet tall, one African American and one Asian. Both had dreadlocks or braids. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening. The Sioux Falls Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

HILLS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO