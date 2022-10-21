Read full article on original website
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway. This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city. Chester DeYoung has...
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland City Council meets briefly
SUTHERLAND—The Sutherland City Council was in and out of session within an hour for its meeting Monday, Oct. 3. The quick agenda was punctuated by updates on ongoing matters but did not feature major decisions. The Sutherland Fire & Ambulance Department is still waiting for its new ladder truck...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley committee gets grant for crosswalk
HARTLEY—Iowa’s Rural Enrichment Grant Program is highly competitive, which is why David Vander Broek and other members of Hartley’s recreational trail committee were floored with delight when they recently learned their application was successful. “We kind of prepared ourselves for not getting good news, and then when...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited on charge of OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Lyon County. The citing of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of 2010 Ford Escape for speeding about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on 100th Street near the Ashley Avenue intersection about five miles northwest of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Albia Newspapers
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
osceolacountydailynews.com
Sibley Firefighters Put Out Fire Caused By Baler
Sibley, Iowa — The Sibley firefighters also responded to a baler fire. This one was on Thursday evening at about 6:35 p.m. Fire Chief Ken Huls says it was at 170th Street and Polk Avenue, which is about a half mile east of the Jackrabbit Junction interchange in Sibley.
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 33-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Rolando Calderon Frausto stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup on 16th Street near 12th Avenue for failing to stop for a stop sign in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley day-care center looking to become independent
SIBLEY—A spruced-up facility greets families whose children attend Bright Beginnings of Osceola County in Sibley after a substantial state grant provided funding to assist child care sites. Center director Holly Hassebrock applied for the Child Care Stabilization grant through the Iowa Department of Human Services after an announcement in...
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Rock County
HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — An 18-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday evening. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses say there was a birthday party at the residence that day. Later in...
nwestiowa.com
Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation
SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
KELOLAND TV
1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
kelo.com
Woman shot in the leg during drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota
HILLS, MN (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a woman injured. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Savannah Johnson, 18, of Paullina, Iowa had been shot in the leg. Witnesses, who were there for a birthday party, said three males entered the residence. The owner asked them to leave, which they did. The three were in a vehicle when shots were fired toward the home. Police are looking for a black or charcoal Dodge Dart. Two of the men were described as being about 6 feet tall, one African American and one Asian. Both had dreadlocks or braids. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening. The Sioux Falls Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Two face drug-related charges after stop
ASHTON—Two North Las Vegas residents were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, near Ashton. The arrests of 38-year-old Rickey Darron Favors and 40-year-old Rashonda Harper stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Cadillac for speeding and two equipment violations on the Highway 60 expressway at the 250 Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Receives Probation After Pleading Guilty to Fraudulent Practice Charge
A Storm Lake man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local convenience store was put on probation this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 29-year-old Albernard Clinton Jr previously pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class D felony. The State of Iowa...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for no contact violation
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a 911 call from a residence on the 700 block of East First Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old killed in rollover crash in Lincoln County
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the...
