Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'
Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence. The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers. During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess...
College football rankings: AP Top 25 Poll, Week 9: LSU comes rolling in after Ole Miss win
Here is what the latest college football rankings look like with the release of the AP Top 25 Poll. With a pair of top-10 teams falling in Week 8, the latest AP Top 25 poll gives us a new set of college football rankings to fully dissect. A top-10 team...
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Texas AM
South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in a monumental game this evening. Gamecocks Digest has the latest updates for everything relating to the contest.
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly's Postgame Photo
LSU head coach Brian Kelly picked up the biggest win of his SEC tenure - maybe of his entire career in the regular season - with yesterday's stunning victory over previously unbeaten Ole Miss. Afterwards, he had a little fun. Following the game, Kelly posted a photo to LSU's Twitter...
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Texas A&M 3-3; South Carolina 4-2 The Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against USC at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Williams-Brice Stadium. A&M might have the Gamecocks circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 7-0 since October of 2015.
SEC announces kickoff time for Week 10 matchup between Alabama, LSU
The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers will play each other in primetime in Week 10 after a bye on Saturday. With both teams now in the top 25, the matchup has gained much-deserved hype, which could be why they nabbed the 7 p.m. ET slot on ESPN. The Alabama-LSU...
Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center
The NBA left Seattle nearly a decade and a half ago, but its influence still percolates throughout the city, with Christian King the latest connection. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-8 King, the son of former Sonics center Rich King who plays for Seattle Preparatory School, announced on social media that he was committing to Mike Hopkins' Husky basketball program — the second recruit in the next class with a family pro basketball link to do so.
Micah Parsons ‘Superpower’ - & ‘Father-Son Talk’ with Coach Dan Quinn - Pushes Cowboys Over Lions
ARLINGTON - Only once this season has the Dallas Cowboys defense allowed more than 20 points to an opponent, that occurring in last week's lost at Philadelphia. And giving up touchdowns has been a rarity as well. Micah Parsons sprinting through a crowd of bodies at a speed of nearly...
Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce...
Four-Star LB Jordan Lockhart loves the Alabama culture
Jordan Lockhart, 2024 four-star linebacker from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, attended Alabama's 30-6 win against Mississippi State on Saturday. It was Lockhart's third visit to Alabama. He received an offer from Nick Saban following his performance in the Tide's camp four months ago. Lockhart said that he was "excited and looking forward to it" regarding his return visit this past weekend. The four-star linebacker traveled with his father for the first game day experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Daniel Jones Carries Giants Across Finish Line in Another Comeback Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. For the fifth time in seven weeks, the New York Giants won in comeback fashion, this time defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 en route to a 6-1 record. This is the Giants’ best start to a season since 2008 when they also won six of their first seven games.
Bears and Patriots: Game Day Capsule Preview
Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3) Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Monday, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. TV: Locally in Chicago on WGN, nationally on ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos,...
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
NFL scouts believe Matt Ryan’s arm is “shot”
Scrambling for a long-term solution under center ever since Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement from the NFL back in 2019, the
College football bowl projections: LSU raises profile as Clemson, Oklahoma State, Oregon survive challenges
Three more teams took their first losses of the season this week as Ole Miss, UCLA and Syracuse fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. However, among them, only the Orange no longer control their own path to a conference championship game. Six undefeated teams remain, all in Power Five...
CBS Sports predicts major changes to the AP Top 25 after Week 8
The AP Top 25 rankings have undergone significant changes over recent weeks, and that doesn’t appear to be any different as we head from Week 8 into Week 9. Following Saturday’s action, CBS Sports predicts more major shake-ups to the next AP Top 25 poll. Two top ten...
Betting line for Florida-Georgia game opens at historic spread
Welcome to Good Morning Gators, where we cover the latest news, notes and analysis on Florida athletics. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more. For the second time this season, the Gators are...
Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Mississippi
Golf by day, then casino gaming by night? If that’s your kind of sure bet, then Mississippi offers an incredible lineup. Seven of the top 10 public-access golf courses in the state appear on Golfweek’s Best ranking of casino courses in the U.S. Golfweek’s Best offers many lists...
Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall
There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Loss to Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday evening's game against the Charlotte Hornets did not go as planned for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite being ten-point underdogs and without two starters, the Hornets ran the Hawks out of the gym by a score of 126-109. It is important to...
