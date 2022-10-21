ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Texas A&M 3-3; South Carolina 4-2 The Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against USC at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Williams-Brice Stadium. A&M might have the Gamecocks circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 7-0 since October of 2015.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Centre Daily

Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center

The NBA left Seattle nearly a decade and a half ago, but its influence still percolates throughout the city, with Christian King the latest connection. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-8 King, the son of former Sonics center Rich King who plays for Seattle Preparatory School, announced on social media that he was committing to Mike Hopkins' Husky basketball program — the second recruit in the next class with a family pro basketball link to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Four-Star LB Jordan Lockhart loves the Alabama culture

Jordan Lockhart, 2024 four-star linebacker from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, attended Alabama's 30-6 win against Mississippi State on Saturday. It was Lockhart's third visit to Alabama. He received an offer from Nick Saban following his performance in the Tide's camp four months ago. Lockhart said that he was "excited and looking forward to it" regarding his return visit this past weekend. The four-star linebacker traveled with his father for the first game day experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Centre Daily

Bears and Patriots: Game Day Capsule Preview

Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3) Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Monday, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. TV: Locally in Chicago on WGN, nationally on ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos,...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
DURHAM, NC
Centre Daily

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Loss to Charlotte Hornets

View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday evening's game against the Charlotte Hornets did not go as planned for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite being ten-point underdogs and without two starters, the Hornets ran the Hawks out of the gym by a score of 126-109. It is important to...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy