Current Records: Texas A&M 3-3; South Carolina 4-2 The Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against USC at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Williams-Brice Stadium. A&M might have the Gamecocks circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 7-0 since October of 2015.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO