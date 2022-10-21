A park not far from the spot where Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was shot in became a makeshift memorial in the days after his death in October 2021, its fence adorned with flowers and homemade signs that thanked him for his service. A year later, that memorial is permanent. The playground at Mara Berman Giulianti Park now bears Chirino’s name. Those who enter from the southeast side ...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO