As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

If Real Estate Is An Inflation Hedge, Why Are Properties Declining In Value?

The U.S. inflation rate was 8.2% in September. This is a slight drop from the 8.3% rate in August but more than the 8.1% economists were forecasting for the month. At the same time, the average median house price declined to $389,500 in August, compared to a high of $413,800 in June. But the median house price is still higher than a year ago.
Business Insider

Goodbye, bidding wars. Home sellers are losing some of the power they've enjoyed for the past 2 years.

Americans are losing their appetite for home buying. Sales of previously owned homes fell for the eighth straight month in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's down 1.5% from August's pace and 23.2% from the year-ago rate. It also marks the slowest rate of sales since September 2012.
MySanAntonio

This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers

Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Where The Housing Market Is Headed

Softening Economy Points To Significant Price Declines. Clifford Rossi is a veteran of the financial services industry who is now a business professor at the University of Maryland. He shared his views on where the U.S. housing market is headed in the coming months. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that...
Fox Business

Mortgage rates edge higher

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.94% with an average 0.9 point as of Thursday, up from 6.92% a week ago, according to government-sponsored home mortgage packager Freddie Mac. A year ago at this time, the 30-year rate averaged 3.09%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.23% with an average 1.1 point,...
WWL-AMFM

Slow housing sales a sign of recession?

“It is the beginning of a difficult multiyear period involving a recession,” says real estate analyst and economist Wade Ragas. Sales of existing homes moved at their slowest rate in ten years.
Fox Business

Inflation gave millions of workers a 3% pay cut in September

The tightest labor market in decades is fueling rapid wage growth for millions of Americans, but painfully high inflation has quickly eroded those gains. The Labor Department reported last week that average hourly earnings for all employees actually declined 3% in September from the same month a year ago when factoring in the impact of rising consumer prices. On a monthly basis, average hourly earnings dropped 0.1% last month, when accounting for the inflation spike.
UPI News

30-year U.S. mortgage rate rises slightly as they approach 7%

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The average U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose just 0.02 percentage point this week and is averaging 6.94%, according to Freddie Mac. Higher rates continue to lower housing market demand, observers said. "The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to remain just shy of 7% and is...

