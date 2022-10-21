ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Blues-Rock Great Billy Gibbons Visits Les Paul Museum, Hangs With Mahwah Mayor

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Billy Gibbons was headed to Atlantic City for a ZZ Top show when he made a pilgrimage of sorts to Mahwah.

The co-founder of the seminal Texas blues-rock band wanted to visit the Les Paul exhibit at the Mahwah Museum, catch up with township Mayor Jim Wysocki and help his fellow guitarist with a documentary about the mayor's longtime friendship with the legendary Paul.

Wysocki presented Gibbons with the key to the township, along with a prized possession from his own impressive collection: a pick that once belonged to another guitar legend, Django Reinhardt.

"You can't give this to me," the 72-year-old blues-boogie axman from Texas told Wysocki while hanging out at the mayor's home on Thursday, Oct. 20.

"I just did," Wysocki replied.

"What a cool guy," the mayor said later.

The long-bearded, braided-cap rock star with the gravelly " how-how-how-how " baritone went way back with the Wisconsin-born Paul, a jazz, country, and blues instrumentalist, songwriter and solid-body guitar inventor who lived and maintained a home in Mahwah for nearly 60 years.

Gibbons, who's listed among Rolling Stone's greatest guitarists of all time, helped create ZZ Top's distinctive biker-bar sound with a sunburst 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar that he bought for $250 eons ago from a farmer in Houston.

He named the guitar Pearly Gates after a jalopy he sold to buy it, once telling an interviewer that "you gotta have the right guns when you enter the town of tone."

Gibbons played Pearly Gates on a cover of the Moon Martin song "Bad Case of Loving You" (made famous by Robert Palmer) for the album " Les Paul & Friends: American Made, World Played ," recorded in celebration of Paul's 90th birthday in 2005. Paul died four years later.

There's also a legendary clip of Gibbons jamming with his idol in what was once a cramped club in Manhattan where Paul was also visited by Joe Walsh and Queen's Brian May, among others.

Les Paul, Billy Gibbons

Chris Lentz

Wysocki was grateful for Gibbons's participation in the documentary he's making about a decades-long friendship with Paul. It also includes the late Eddie Van Halen, Barry Goudreau from the rock band Boston and drummer Paul Geary from Extreme.

Gibbons said he was also putting the mayor on the guest list, plus one, for ZZ Top's show at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort.

"What a cool guy."

Mahwah Museum

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill's death during a tour last year was a blow, but guitar tech Elmwood Francis -- who'd been considered a fourth Beatle, of sorts -- has more than admirably stepped in as That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” surfs a half-century of material on the "Ray Whiskey' tour with Austin Meade.

There are still tickets available, by the way: ZZ Top at Ocean Casino Resort (Ticketmaster)

You can also visit the Les Paul exhibit at the Mahwah Museum -- which features an amazing collection of instruments and equipment -- and even play a Les Paul guitar.

GO TO: Play a Les Paul (Mahwah Museum)

MORE INFO: Mahwah Museum

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Seasoned Skydiver, 37, Dies In NJ Accident

A 37-year-old Michigan man identified in news reports as a skydiving master died in a skydiving accident in Hunterdon County.Brandon M. Jackson was lying in a field near the airport runway when first responders arrived to the crash near the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria on Friday, Oct…
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Westchester Store Listed As Historic Business

An iconic store in Westchester County has been recognized for being in business for more than half a century. Miller's Toys, located in Mamaroneck at 335 Mamaroneck Ave., has been added to New York's Historic Business Preservation Registry, which highlights businesses that have been …
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New Westport Restaurant Cited For 'Good Food, Great Vibe'

Fairfield County has a new restaurant in an old haunt that has foodies talking and comparing notes of their favorite dishes and drinks. Nomade, located in the old Tavern on Main in Westport, offers a casual cocktail and dining experience centered around good food with a great vibe. The restaurant...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Brand-New Eatery Open For Business In Westchester

A new eatery has opened for business in Westchester County. Bagel Girl in North White Plains, located at 731 North Broadway, is now serving patrons. The menu includes a variety of bagels, house-made spreads, and other baked items including muffins, croissants, and English muffins, accordi…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Top-Prize Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold In White Plains

A first prize-winning lottery ticket valued at more than $19,000 was sold in a Westchester County store. The lucky $19,052.50 Take-5 ticket was bought at a Sunoco gas station in White Plains located at 555 North Broadway, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Oct. 20. The winning numbers were 1-11-31-33-36.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Miguel Arias, a resident of the Bronx, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Wednesday, July 20, CASH4LIFE game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The second prize guarantees...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Ridgewood Store

Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood. Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County

The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
388K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy