Surprise! Biden announces band-aid right before the midterms

Just in time for the midterm elections where the Democrats are desperately trying to own the Senate, Joe Biden is making some big moves.

What a surprise! Listen to learn more.

Our hosts also talk about why absentee votes are way down in a crucial state, why the Mayor Cantrell administration in New Orleans was 'nasty' to go up against and why the military seems unprepared to be successful.

Plus, are your colleagues and employees busy working at home or are they 'getting busy' working from home? Turns out a baby boom among stay-at-home workers may answer the question.