Hawaiian Airlines to help Amazon with freight delivery

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Online retail giant Amazon will get freight support with the help of an initial 10 Airbus A330 freighters, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines said Friday.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., said it reached a deal with Amazon and its subsidiaries to operate and maintain an initial fleet of 10 air freighters that will help move cargo around to the retailer's operational facilities.

"We're thrilled to work with Hawaiian Airlines," Sarah Rhoads, the vice president of Amazon's global air division said. "They will maintain and operate the next generation of aircraft in our fleet, which is a reflection of the excellence they deliver as a renowned airline with their own A330 aircraft."

The Hawaiian airliner said it would set up a pilot base in the continental United States, pursue new hires for everything from pilots to mechanics and build up its existing maintenance facilities in preparation for the launch of services for Amazon.

Amazon is facing a mixed future. The company said it would freeze new corporate hires for its retail business as it anticipates a bit of a rough patch of slow growth, but later said it was trying to get a head start on the holiday season by hiring 150,000 employees at its warehouses.

Hawaiian Airlines, meanwhile, reported that second quarter revenue was down 2.9% from the same period last year but saw a light at the end of the tunnel due to strong demand in the U.S. market and "an encouraging recovery" internationally.

Hawaiian in 1942 became the first commercial airline to deliver U.S. air cargo. Services for Amazon begin in 2023, with an option to expand fleet commitments going forward. Terms of the arrangement with Amazon were not disclosed.