Wayland, MA

CBS Boston

Powerball jackpot reaches $580 million Saturday

BOSTON - The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is estimated to be $580 million with a cash option of $278.2 million, lottery officials said.The Saturday drawing will be the 34th since August 3, the last time the jackpot was hit. That was a $206.9 million jackpot won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.Saturday's jackpot is the largest since January 5, when the jackpot was $632.6 million.Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts

From the scenic coastlines of the Cape to the panoramic hills of the Berkshires, Massachusetts’ romantic landscapes don’t disappoint. You are reading: Places to go in massachusetts for couples | 10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts. The diversity of Massachusetts’ lands makes for an interesting mix of couples’...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 24, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape

When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

The voter registration deadline in Massachusetts is almost here

Bay Staters must register to vote by this weekend should they wish to cast their ballots for a slew of statewide races and ballot questions. The voter registration deadline is Saturday, Oct. 29, which is 10 days before Election Day on Nov. 8. Massachusetts residents who are eligible to register to vote — or pre-register to vote — must be a United States citizen, at least 16 years old (voters must be 18 to vote on Election Day) and “not currently incarcerated by reason of a felony conviction,” according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts

ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22

A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
MASHPEE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
