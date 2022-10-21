Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Don't Miss This Chance to Protect Your Pets!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Massachusetts State Lottery: Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold Saturday
Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Massachusetts on Saturday, in Boston, Concord and Haverhill. The tickets were sold at a Mission Hill 7-Eleven, Nine Acre Farm Convenience in Concord and Bradford Liquors in Haverhill. They were the highest lottery prizes sold or claimed in the state Saturday. There were...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
NECN
Here Are the 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes in Massachusetts
Call it the wealthy, wealthy west. When it comes to the Massachusetts ZIP codes with the highest estimated household median incomes, the top of the list is dominated by those suburbs to the west of Boston.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Oct. 16-22
A house in Worcester that sold for $705,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $395,312, $239 per square foot.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million winner on ‘Emeralds 50x’ scratch-off
The first $4-million grand prize winner of the lottery scratch ticket “Emeralds 50x” has been revealed as Emily Bartlett. Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option as her prize and took the one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes. Bartlett plans on using some of her winnings to buy...
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
Powerball jackpot reaches $580 million Saturday
BOSTON - The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is estimated to be $580 million with a cash option of $278.2 million, lottery officials said.The Saturday drawing will be the 34th since August 3, the last time the jackpot was hit. That was a $206.9 million jackpot won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.Saturday's jackpot is the largest since January 5, when the jackpot was $632.6 million.Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts
From the scenic coastlines of the Cape to the panoramic hills of the Berkshires, Massachusetts’ romantic landscapes don’t disappoint. You are reading: Places to go in massachusetts for couples | 10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts. The diversity of Massachusetts’ lands makes for an interesting mix of couples’...
Medical Notes: Oct. 24, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Connecticut ‘lacks grit’; go to Massachusetts instead, travel writer says
A travel writer who has been to all 50 states has a few suggestions on where to go — or not to go — on your next trip. Katherine Parker-Magyar, a freelance travel writer, stated although there’s “no bad state to visit” in an article for Yahoo, there are a few that are overhyped — including Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Pride Convenience stores set to be acquired by national chain ARKO for $230 million
ARKO Corp., a Virginia-based, Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and fuel wholesalers nationwide, has agreed to acquire the 31 Pride Convenience stores in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut for $230 million. “Our agreement to acquire Pride highlights ARKO’s continued focus on creating long-term...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape
When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
The voter registration deadline in Massachusetts is almost here
Bay Staters must register to vote by this weekend should they wish to cast their ballots for a slew of statewide races and ballot questions. The voter registration deadline is Saturday, Oct. 29, which is 10 days before Election Day on Nov. 8. Massachusetts residents who are eligible to register to vote — or pre-register to vote — must be a United States citizen, at least 16 years old (voters must be 18 to vote on Election Day) and “not currently incarcerated by reason of a felony conviction,” according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s website.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Lawrence Marchiony of Mass. identified in deadly airplane crash in Keene, N.H.
Two people died after a small aircraft crashed in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday evening, including a 41-year-old man from Massachusetts, authorities said on Monday afternoon. Lawrence Marchiony, of Baldwinville, Mass., and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died after a crash in a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra, the Keene...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts
ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22
A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
