Charlotte, NC

Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Steelers Series Highlights

It's not a coincidence that the Miami Dolphins' 50th-year anniversary celebration of their 1972 perfect team will come on a night they're facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was, after all, the Steelers that the Dolphins defeated in the 1972 AFC Championship Game on their way to the only perfect season in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

LSU, Wake Forest, Penn State Surge in Coaches Poll for Week 9

The top six teams in the college football coaches poll remain the same except for a flip-flop between Tennessee and Michigan. The Vols take the No. 3 spot from the Wolverines, who slide to No. 4. No. 1 Georgia had a bye week this weekend, and the Bulldogs kept their...
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Dak Prescott Is Grateful for the Cowboys Team Around Him

Dak Prescott’s been in situations over his seven years as a pro when he had to make up for what was lacking around him. Maybe it was injuries along the offensive line. Or when the team was overhauling its receiver group. Or when Ezekiel Elliott’s been out. This...
Wichita Eagle

‘Playoffs?’: Crumbling Packers Remain in Thick of NFC Race

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cue Jim Mora’s famous rant about the playoffs. “Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game.”. At this point, so does Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur. His team, which had never lost back-to-back games in the same regular-season during his first three seasons, has lost three in a row following Sunday’s 23-21 loss at the Washington Commanders.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Jeff Okudah Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 7

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The 23-year-old's play of late has garnered increased support among the fanbase, as he has worked his way back to play at a high level in 2022, after suffering a torn Achilles early in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions

The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Everything Steve Wilks Said Following the Win Over Tampa Bay

I’m extremely proud of the men in that room. I just told them that they continue to impress me by the way they just overcome adversity. Circle the wagons and come together. That definitely wasn’t a team out there today that was trying to tank it. These guys right here have come together. They believe in one another and it’s about trying to win football games. I’m excited about the win today. It’s a lot we can build on. We are going to get back in here tomorrow, watch the tape, continue to build on the things that we did well. Correct the things that we need to correct, and see if we can try and go on the road and get another divisional win. With that, I’ll take your questions.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Will Saints’ Soul-Searching Pay Off?

The NFC South is a mess, which means the Saints are still very much in the hunt. The division is reminiscent of the NFC East from not so long ago. Things are just pretty bad all around. Naturally, lots of rumors are starting to swirl about Saints players and their futures, but they are just those right now. It's hard to imagine New Orleans trading anyone if they still have a shot to make something of their season. Of course, it's worth noting that the NFL's trade deadline is quickly approaching on Nov. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals took a turn in the right direction after dominating the Falcons 35-17 Sunday. They never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions. Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he went 21-of-25 with 158.3 passer rating in the first half. He and the offense were able to move the ball up and down the field all game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Grades: Lions’ Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses

After competing hard for three quarters Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to capitalize on opportunities to win their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the football, facing a first-and-goal situation at Dallas’ 1-yard line. What followed was a fumble, marking the first of four straight drives that ended in Lions turnovers.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Week 7 Studs and Duds

Turnovers served as Detroit’s downfall in its return to action Sunday. After enjoying a bye last week, the Lions took the field, and played competitively against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the afternoon. In the end, though, that effort wasn’t enough. Each of the Lions’ final four...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions aren't in an envious position coming out of the bye week. They sit at 1-4 and in sole possession of last place in the NFC North, going into a Week 7 road contest with the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys. It's far from a favorable matchup for the Lions,...
DETROIT, MI

