Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it. Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked. But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Steelers Series Highlights
It's not a coincidence that the Miami Dolphins' 50th-year anniversary celebration of their 1972 perfect team will come on a night they're facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was, after all, the Steelers that the Dolphins defeated in the 1972 AFC Championship Game on their way to the only perfect season in NFL history.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs activated 1 key defensive starter Saturday. Another remains sidelined vs. 49ers
It’s official now: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play Sunday. The Chiefs on Saturday made an expected procedural move of activating Gay to their 53-player roster ahead of their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The transaction comes after Gay returned to...
Wichita Eagle
Micah Parsons ‘Superpower’ - & ‘Father-Son Talk’ with Coach Dan Quinn - Pushes Cowboys Over Lions
ARLINGTON - Only once this season has the Dallas Cowboys defense allowed more than 20 points to an opponent, that occurring in last week's lost at Philadelphia. And giving up touchdowns has been a rarity as well. Micah Parsons sprinting through a crowd of bodies at a speed of nearly...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020,...
Wichita Eagle
LSU, Wake Forest, Penn State Surge in Coaches Poll for Week 9
The top six teams in the college football coaches poll remain the same except for a flip-flop between Tennessee and Michigan. The Vols take the No. 3 spot from the Wolverines, who slide to No. 4. No. 1 Georgia had a bye week this weekend, and the Bulldogs kept their...
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott Is Grateful for the Cowboys Team Around Him
Dak Prescott’s been in situations over his seven years as a pro when he had to make up for what was lacking around him. Maybe it was injuries along the offensive line. Or when the team was overhauling its receiver group. Or when Ezekiel Elliott’s been out. This...
Wichita Eagle
‘Playoffs?’: Crumbling Packers Remain in Thick of NFC Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cue Jim Mora’s famous rant about the playoffs. “Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game.”. At this point, so does Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur. His team, which had never lost back-to-back games in the same regular-season during his first three seasons, has lost three in a row following Sunday’s 23-21 loss at the Washington Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
Jeff Okudah Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 7
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The 23-year-old's play of late has garnered increased support among the fanbase, as he has worked his way back to play at a high level in 2022, after suffering a torn Achilles early in 2021.
Wichita Eagle
‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions
The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
Wichita Eagle
Everything Steve Wilks Said Following the Win Over Tampa Bay
I’m extremely proud of the men in that room. I just told them that they continue to impress me by the way they just overcome adversity. Circle the wagons and come together. That definitely wasn’t a team out there today that was trying to tank it. These guys right here have come together. They believe in one another and it’s about trying to win football games. I’m excited about the win today. It’s a lot we can build on. We are going to get back in here tomorrow, watch the tape, continue to build on the things that we did well. Correct the things that we need to correct, and see if we can try and go on the road and get another divisional win. With that, I’ll take your questions.
Wichita Eagle
Will Saints’ Soul-Searching Pay Off?
The NFC South is a mess, which means the Saints are still very much in the hunt. The division is reminiscent of the NFC East from not so long ago. Things are just pretty bad all around. Naturally, lots of rumors are starting to swirl about Saints players and their futures, but they are just those right now. It's hard to imagine New Orleans trading anyone if they still have a shot to make something of their season. Of course, it's worth noting that the NFL's trade deadline is quickly approaching on Nov. 1.
Wichita Eagle
Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals took a turn in the right direction after dominating the Falcons 35-17 Sunday. They never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions. Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he went 21-of-25 with 158.3 passer rating in the first half. He and the offense were able to move the ball up and down the field all game.
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott ‘Overconfident’ in ’1 For The Thumb’ Cowboys Win Over Lions
ARLINGTON - How much faith did Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott have in his surgically repaired thumb?. High-fives before Sunday's 24-6 victory over the Lions. High-fives after the Week 7 win marking his comeback after five weeks on the sideline. And during the game ... "overconfidence''?. “Once I made some...
Wichita Eagle
Inside the Jaguars’ Failed Late Game Decision-Making vs. the Giants
The story of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the New York Giants wasn't a new one. On most Sundays in the NFL, the team that wins is the one that hurts itself the least. And yet again, the Jaguars proved to be the mistake-prone team. This showed up on several occasions...
Wichita Eagle
Grades: Lions’ Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses
After competing hard for three quarters Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to capitalize on opportunities to win their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the football, facing a first-and-goal situation at Dallas’ 1-yard line. What followed was a fumble, marking the first of four straight drives that ended in Lions turnovers.
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Week 7 Studs and Duds
Turnovers served as Detroit’s downfall in its return to action Sunday. After enjoying a bye last week, the Lions took the field, and played competitively against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the afternoon. In the end, though, that effort wasn’t enough. Each of the Lions’ final four...
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions aren't in an envious position coming out of the bye week. They sit at 1-4 and in sole possession of last place in the NFC North, going into a Week 7 road contest with the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys. It's far from a favorable matchup for the Lions,...
Wichita Eagle
Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset
With 2021 starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back under center, the Washington Commanders handed the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss with a 23-21 upset win and a crucial boost in the NFC East standings. The Commanders entered Sunday's game at FedEx Field against the Packers with uncertainty surrounding the...
Comments / 0