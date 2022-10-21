ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS Sports

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Texas A&M 3-3; South Carolina 4-2 The Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against USC at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Williams-Brice Stadium. A&M might have the Gamecocks circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 7-0 since October of 2015.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Four-Star LB Jordan Lockhart loves the Alabama culture

Jordan Lockhart, 2024 four-star linebacker from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, attended Alabama's 30-6 win against Mississippi State on Saturday. It was Lockhart's third visit to Alabama. He received an offer from Nick Saban following his performance in the Tide's camp four months ago. Lockhart said that he was "excited and looking forward to it" regarding his return visit this past weekend. The four-star linebacker traveled with his father for the first game day experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Hooper’s Time Finally Arrives

NASHVILLE – In an offseason that didn’t feature a lot of big-name signings, the Tennessee Titans' addition of tight end Austin Hooper was one that stood out. It wasn’t simply that Hooper had a quality resume – 408 catches, 3,024 yards and 2 Pro Bowl appearances – but also the fact the Titans were absolutely desperate at the position, having received little contribution from the three-headed monster of Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt in 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Garo Yepremian’s Comedic, Tragic Career and Triumphant Life

At first blush, anyway, it looked like some sort of social science experiment playing out in real time. If you were being pursued by a man nearly twice your weight and considerably taller, with designs of driving you into the ground like a smoker snubbing out a cigarette, would it be an exercise in fight? Or in flight? For Garo Yepremian, the answer was a frantic combination of both.
Wichita Eagle

Duke product AJ Griffin makes splash in NBA debut

The rosters for Sunday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the visiting Charlotte Hornets included a combined four Duke basketball talents: second-year NBA player Jalen Johnson and rookie AJ Griffin for the Hawks, plus 10th-year veteran Mason Plumlee and rookie Mark Williams for the Hornets. All four of those Blue...
DURHAM, NC
Wichita Eagle

Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets met was the first round of the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Perhaps as a sign of things to come, the Hawks dismantled the Hornets at home. Atlanta's front office spent the summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic Handed One-Game Suspensions

Miami Heat forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic will not be available for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Both players will serve one-game suspensions for their roles in an altercation in Saturday's victory against the Raptors. Here's the official release from the NBA:. "Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
DURHAM, NC

