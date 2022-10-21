311, Wiz Khalifa and Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023
Reggae Rise Up has grown into a downtown St. Petersburg staple and it's back with its 2023 lineup.
311, Dispatch, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome, Damian Marley, Koffee, Wiz Khalifa and Dirty Heads are headliners for the four-day festival happening March 16-19 at Vinoy Park .
More than two dozen acts—including Iya Terra, Matisyahu, Collie Buddz, J Boog, Pepper and The Movement—make up the rest of lineup.
Tickets the the 8th Reggae Rise Up at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, Florida from Thursday-Sunday, March 16-19 are on sale now and start at $40 for a single-day pass. Multi-day tickets, plus VIP packages with hotel rooms are also available.
See the full lineup, and daily lineup poster, below. [event-1] Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 lineup
- 311
- Alborosie
- Arise Roots
- Collie Buddz
- Damian Jr. Gong Marley
- Denim
- Dirty Heads
- Dispatch
- Drifting Roots
- Dry Reef
- Gone Gone Beyond
- The Elovators
- Hirie
- The Irie
- Iya Terra
- J Boog
- Joe Samba
- Knex
- Koffee
- Little Stranger
- Matisyahu
- Mihali
- The Movement
- Neverless
- Pepper
- Ragin Fiyah
- Rebelution
- Roots of Creation
- Sa-Roc
- Satang
- Sierra Lane
- The Sub Herbs
- Sublime with Rome
- Tropidelic
- Tunnel Vision
- Wiz Khalifa
