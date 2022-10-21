ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

311, Wiz Khalifa and Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Reggae Rise Up
Reggae Rise Up has grown into a downtown St. Petersburg staple and it's back with its 2023 lineup.

311, Dispatch, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome, Damian Marley, Koffee, Wiz Khalifa and Dirty Heads are headliners for the four-day festival happening March 16-19 at Vinoy Park .


More than two dozen acts—including Iya Terra, Matisyahu, Collie Buddz, J Boog, Pepper and The Movement—make up the rest of lineup.

Tickets the the 8th Reggae Rise Up at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, Florida from Thursday-Sunday, March 16-19 are on sale now and start at $40 for a single-day pass. Multi-day tickets, plus VIP packages with hotel rooms are also available.

See the full lineup, and daily lineup poster, below. [event-1]
Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 lineup
  • 311
  • Alborosie
  • Arise Roots
  • Collie Buddz
  • Damian Jr. Gong Marley
  • Denim
  • Dirty Heads
  • Dispatch
  • Drifting Roots
  • Dry Reef
  • Gone Gone Beyond
  • The Elovators
  • Hirie
  • The Irie
  • Iya Terra
  • J Boog
  • Joe Samba
  • Knex
  • Koffee
  • Little Stranger
  • Matisyahu
  • Mihali
  • The Movement
  • Neverless
  • Pepper
  • Ragin Fiyah
  • Rebelution
  • Roots of Creation
  • Sa-Roc
  • Satang
  • Sierra Lane
  • The Sub Herbs
  • Sublime with Rome
  • Tropidelic
  • Tunnel Vision
  • Wiz Khalifa

