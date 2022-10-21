Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
MLB Manager Tracker: Blue Jays Make Hire
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen. The Toronto Blue Jays made a move to remove the interim tag from John Schneider and make him the permanent replacement for Charlie Montoyo. Schneider helped the Blue Jays reach the postseason.
CBS News
Padres take lead over Phillies in Game 5 of NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are one win away from the World Series. The Phillies beat the Padres, 10-6, Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park to take a 3-1 series lead in the NLCS. Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs, and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto also went yard in...
Yardbarker
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Padres’ Profar Ejected for Arguing in Ninth Inning vs. Phillies
The San Diego infielder struck out on a checked swing and was promptly ejected to the excitement of Philly fans at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Clinch Berth in World Series
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5
The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth. Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game. The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park. Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here. ...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Hot Stove: 5 Things Los Angeles Must Improve on This Offseason
The Dodgers had a historic 2022 season. They won 111 games, led the league in every major offensive statistical category, and led the league in team ERA. Yet, they could not make it past the NLDS, only grabbing one win and getting embarrassed by their division rival San Diego Padres.
CBS News
Jayson Werth to throw out first pitch before Game 5 of NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayson Werth, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Werth hit two home runs, had four RBIs and a batting average of .309 during the run to the World Series.
Phillies' Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper, who hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, won Most Valuable Player honors after he helped the Phillies punch their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. It's the first time the Phillies are in the World Series since 2009. Harper has been nothing short of amazing during the playoffs, especially in the NLCS.Harper hit two home runs, three doubles and had five RBIs as the Phillies won the series 4-1.Phillies owner John Middleton said that he might've underpaid Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton said. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Earlier in the playoffs, Harper said "We ain't losing," and so far that's looking pretty good. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series, which starts on Friday.
NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to seal their ticket to the World Series as they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick. The Phillies...
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 3 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the National League Championship Series Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The NLCS is tied 1-1. Joe Musgrove and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Wichita Eagle
Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
Wichita Eagle
Micah Parsons ‘Superpower’ - & ‘Father-Son Talk’ with Coach Dan Quinn - Pushes Cowboys Over Lions
ARLINGTON - Only once this season has the Dallas Cowboys defense allowed more than 20 points to an opponent, that occurring in last week's lost at Philadelphia. And giving up touchdowns has been a rarity as well. Micah Parsons sprinting through a crowd of bodies at a speed of nearly...
