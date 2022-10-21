ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Installs Ornate Frame Around TV and It Looks Stunning

By Kourtney Borman
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SXci_0ihqU08z00

This takes the whole look to a brand new level!

Have you ever wanted to really elevate your space but you weren’t sure where to even start? So have we, which is why we absolutely love all of the creative people on TikTok and beyond who have come up with so many ways to use everyday DIYs to really give their spaces a complete and total overhaul!

Well, what about looking at your television? Yep, this is one area that usually isn’t given that much thought, but you could take it to a whole new level with one simple design change ala TikTok’er TayBeepBoop .

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

Now Tay has the right idea when it comes to her television. The wall-mounted tv looked… you know, fine, where it was but it certainly stuck out like a sore thumb on her brilliant white wall. So she decided to fix that with the addition of a gold picture frame. Yep, that is literally all it takes to transform your entire space!

To mimic this DIY on your own, measure your television then find, or even make, a frame that will fit around it. You can find many cute frames at your local big box store or even off of Amazon, and there are even tv-specific frames that you can find online as well!

Attach your television to the wall and then add the frame around it. Depending on the thickness of the television, you may have to get creative with the spacing. You could add some dowels to help hold the frame up while keeping it away from the tv, or find some other way of spacing so you don’t have the two constantly knocking against each other. Of course, most made-for-television frames already take this into account, so if you go that route you won’t have to worry as much!

And once everything is up on the wall all you need to do is sit back and enjoy! We love setting the screen to something picturesque, only to turn the channel when we have friends by just to watch their expressions as the ‘painting’ comes to life!

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Next Step for Ridge Has Disaster Written All Over It — and Not Just for Him, Either

The September 23 episode of the soap dropped a big hint about where his heart is headed. The words “too little, too late” were all but invented for the speech that The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge give to Taylor and Steffy in the September 23 episode. Not only did he acknowledge that, unlike his ex-wife and son-in-law, “as long as I can remember, I’ve been selfish” (agreed!) but he observed that “I’ve made bad choices all my life, and they’ve affected my kids, especially when they were younger” (also agreed!). Now what do you suppose he’s going to do in the wake of these revelations, huh?
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Abby Joseph

Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her

Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
disneyfoodblog.com

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
The Independent

8 best portable heaters to keep you warm this winter

We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are fast approaching.Don’t panic, however, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays, timer functions...
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
261
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy