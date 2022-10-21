ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News

Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park

For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Panthers set to keep rolling with N.J. native at quarterback

The Carolina Panthers quarterback got the start again in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In his second consecutive start for the Panthers while Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both recover from ankle inuries, Walker completed 16-of-22 passes for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It sounds like that’s enough to keep him around for now.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The XFL Quarterback Success

What a weekend for a couple of former XFL stars who got their chance in the National Football League. Just two years ago, Washington's Taylor Heinicke and Carolina's P.J. Walker were playing in the XFL reboot. On Sunday, they helped lead their teams to huge upset wins over Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
