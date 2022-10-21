Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Panthers set to keep rolling with N.J. native at quarterback
The Carolina Panthers quarterback got the start again in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In his second consecutive start for the Panthers while Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both recover from ankle inuries, Walker completed 16-of-22 passes for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It sounds like that’s enough to keep him around for now.
FOX Sports
Playoffs, rematches and rivalries: Inside Sunday's 28-game Sports Equinox
It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports fans. Sunday marks the second sports equinox of 2022 – a day in which all five major professional men's sports leagues in North America (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS) will be playing actual live regular season or playoff games.
Judge makes key ruling in Sage Steele’s lawsuit vs. ESPN, Disney
A new development with Sage Steele. According to Yahoo News, a Connecticut judge has dismissed the claims against Disney. The judge ruled that the company (which owns 80% of ESPN) was now Steele’s employer and did not participate in keeping her off air. ESPN remains the sole defendant. In...
HS football Top 20 for Oct. 23: With playoff picture set, teams are shuffled after upsets
It’s finally time for teams to prove that they belong among the elite in New Jersey. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the public state tournament on Sunday after the regular season came to an end for public schools during Week 8.
What channel is New England Patriots game on today? (10/24/22) FREE live stream, time, TV for Monday Night Football vs. Bears
The Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, meet the New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, in an NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football Game on Monday, October 24, 2022 (10/24/2022) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, meet the Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in an NFL Week 7 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
What channel is Seattle Seahawks game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Chargers
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, in an NFL Week 7 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
HS Football Week 8 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
As the regular season winds down, the stats are only getting more impressive across the state. The games are beginning to mean more, so N.J.’s best have been leaving it all on the field.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The XFL Quarterback Success
What a weekend for a couple of former XFL stars who got their chance in the National Football League. Just two years ago, Washington's Taylor Heinicke and Carolina's P.J. Walker were playing in the XFL reboot. On Sunday, they helped lead their teams to huge upset wins over Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
What fans can expect to see from augmented reality on ESPN's 'Monday Night Football'
The 45-second virtual campaign will be the first of its kind for an NFL broadcast and is an effort between Patriots, Gillette, and The Famous Group.
Daniel Jones rewrites Giants’ record book in Week 7 win vs. Jaguars
In Daniel Jones the Giants trust. The fourth-year quarterback led New York to a 23-17 win Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year-old threw for 202 yards and one touchdown, while adding 107 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per...
What channel is Houston Texans game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Raiders
The Houston Texans, led by quarterback Davis Mills, meet the Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, in an NFL Week 7 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
