ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Pet of the Week Ruby is a gem looking for a home on the Central Coast

By Vivian Rennie
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIW61_0ihqTwqj00

Every Friday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week and this time it is Ruby's turn. Just like her name suggests she is a gem looking for a forever home here on the Central Coast!

We met Ruby alongside Robin from Woods Humane society and she told us "she is a big, spunky, fun dog! She's about a five-year-old American Bulldog. Beautiful, sweet, very friendly. But she is a big, strong girl. So she needs an active family who can handle her exuberant energy and her exuberant spirit. She's very sweet, very loving, very smart. She loves to play with toys. She loves to go for walks."

She has spent most of her life with a family but was surrendered to the shelter. Robin explained, "she actually was in a family before. They said she did great with their kids. She just cannot be trusted around chickens, unfortunately. So no chickens for Ruby. But other than that, she will make someone a very loyal, fun companion. She is house trained. She does well in the car. I think you would love to meet ruby. We love her. We think you will love her."

She will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo plus because of her time at the shelter she is fee waved.

If you are looking for a dog this may be the time to head to the shelter because from this Saturday, October 22 nd through October 29 th all fees are waved for dogs thanks to a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru.

One of our former Pets of the Week is still available to adopt, Cinnamon Roll
For more information on our pet of the week or how to adopt any of the pets at either of their shelters you can visit their website at this link!

Comments / 2

Related
sitelinesb.com

Inside the Reborn Ballard Inn

Every now and then, I’m going to head up to the Santa Ynez Valley and report back about what’s new (or just new to me). If there’s something you think I should check out, let me know at 917-209-6473 or [email protected]. Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer,...
BALLARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

La Purisomnia Mule Trail

The most beautiful visual from the overcast day were the stands of opuntia cactus, with their fruit still golden and not yet ripened to crimson. We had a simple goal to reverse a recent route, and circumnavigate the upper Western Mesa of the Mission La Purisima property. Usually we strike...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Welcome to the 805: Thousands turn out for Ice Cube concert

Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube. Although doors opened an hour late at the Elks Event Center, fans were excited to get the party started. Artists arrived at the same time as attendees and all were greeted by good music, the smell of Santa Maria style barbecue and a community excited to come together.
SANTA MARIA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
syvnews.com

Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year

Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
BUELLTON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo

Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy