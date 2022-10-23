ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Native NJ Dad Of 3 Charged For Yelling Profanities At School Children In Pennsylvania: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 23 hours ago

A 43-year-old father of three yelled profanities at school children, authorities say.

Nolan Bronner, currently living in Columbia Borough, but originally from Jersey City, New Jersey, yelled at the school children in a crosswalk on Oct. 17 at approximately 8:46pm, according to the release and his social media.

An Officer with the Columbia Borough Police department heard Bronner yelling the profanities, the release details.

"The Officer approached the male, known to him as Nolan J. Bronner...and told him he would be receiving a citation in the mail for disorderly conduct due to scaring nearby students and adults," police say.

Five days before this incident Bronner attended a preliminary hearing for harassment charges, court records show.

He was also found guilty of Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture in 2018, according to court documents.

