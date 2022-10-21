Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

Hudson Valley resident Jeff Hanlon was convicted of assaulting his wife with a crowbar. Photo Credit: Putnam County District Attorney

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.

After being hit with the crowbar, which left a large cut on her head, Hanlon's wife was able to leave their residence and travel to her father's home in the Westchester County town of Pelham, after which police responded and then arrested Hanlon, according to Tendy.

On Friday, Oct. 21, Tendy announced that Hanlon was convicted of the assault after a trial that started on Monday, Oct. 17.

Tendy said that Hanlon pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault and will serve eight years in state prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

“Preventing domestic violence and bringing to justice those who perpetuate it is one of my top priorities. It can leave a lifetime of psychological scars on the victims and their families. In this case the victim was very brave and cooperated with the prosecution despite understandable personal fear," Tendy said.

