Alabama State

Attention wanes while COVID-19 numbers rise

Public concern over COVID-19 continues to wane, but New Jersey residents are being infected and seriously sickened by the disease in higher numbers than at this time last year, or even mid-October 2020. New daily COVID-19 diagnoses hovered just under 1,800 late last week, several hundred more than New Jersey...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey

We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock

N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
New BQ mutations could drive surge in COVID-19 cases

Cases caused by BQ variants have more than tripled this month in New York/New Jersey. Experts are raising red flags about two new COVID-19 variants that landed in New Jersey and New York City this fall and that are so highly contagious, they could drive a new surge in COVID-19 cases. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are both mutations of the familiar BA.5 strain, said epidemiologist Stephanie Silvera of Montclair State University. “Right now, about one in every ten across the country is one of the BQ variants. And New York and New Jersey are currently the hardest-hit. We tend to get these first, because we follow the pattern from Europe,” Silvera said.
New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school

TRENTON, NJ – A new bill being proposed in Trenton could alert teachers in the classroom to a student’s military-connectivity status. The bill requires the Department of Education to maintain an indicator for military-connected students in its student-level database.  This would be for U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard and Space Force dependents. The goal is to report on the performance of that subset of students overall in comparison to the general student population. “The bill also requires the Commissioner of Education to annually report statistics on the academic engagement and outcomes of these students, The post New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
