Attention wanes while COVID-19 numbers rise
Public concern over COVID-19 continues to wane, but New Jersey residents are being infected and seriously sickened by the disease in higher numbers than at this time last year, or even mid-October 2020. New daily COVID-19 diagnoses hovered just under 1,800 late last week, several hundred more than New Jersey...
Report: 6 NJ counties among nation’s most threatened by storms, climate
In a new report that details the economic toll of climate change, six New Jersey counties appear on a list of the 100 counties nationwide that are expected to experience the greatest loss related to weather and climate on an annual basis. "Every state in the country has been impacted...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
A decade since Superstorm Sandy smacked NJ: 50+ forgotten facts
On October 29, 2012, one of the worst disasters in New Jersey history played out, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy caused incredible wind, rain, and storm surge. Yes, it has really been ten years since Superstorm Sandy struck. No, I can't believe it either. One of the worst disasters in New...
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
WFMZ-TV Online
Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock
N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
Sandy’s legacy: NJ faces imminent peril in flood plains | Editorial
It’s been 10 years this week since Superstorm Sandy took her demonic march through our state, pummeling our coasts with 14-foot storm surges and 100 mph winds, wrecking 350,000 homes, ripping power away from 2.6 million residents, and killing 38 New Jerseyans. It was the most expensive natural disaster...
New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country
New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
New Jersey doctor: RSV cases on the rise, hitting earlier this year
RSV mostly causes cold-like symptoms, but in young children it can be a lot worse.
NJ Bill Proposes to Finally Stop Car Manufacturers Charging You For This
Here's New Jersey bill I think we can all get behind!. If you have a vehicle with in-car features that you can't even use unless you pay an extra subscription, you may not be deprived for very much longer. According to The Drive, New Jersey legislators and putting forth a...
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
N.J. hospital, union nurses reach agreement on new contact
Unionized nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center have agreed to a new contract with Hackensack Meridian Health, which owns the Neptune facility. Health Professionals and Allied Employees — the largest nurses union in the state — touted the three-year agreement as a win for the workers. “This...
N.J. to revamp emergency medical services under law Murphy just signed
New Jersey will make a series of changes revamping how it regulates emergency medical services under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday — something lawmakers say will increase response times and streamline the industry. The bipartisan measure (A4107) is designed to improve advance life support, an...
N.J. sewer authority agrees to $335K fine in settlement over federal, state clean air act violations
Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority has settled with the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection over violations of the Clean Air Act and the New Jersey Air Pollution Control Act regulations at its wastewater treatment plant in Princeton. The authority incinerates sludge...
New BQ mutations could drive surge in COVID-19 cases
Cases caused by BQ variants have more than tripled this month in New York/New Jersey. Experts are raising red flags about two new COVID-19 variants that landed in New Jersey and New York City this fall and that are so highly contagious, they could drive a new surge in COVID-19 cases. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are both mutations of the familiar BA.5 strain, said epidemiologist Stephanie Silvera of Montclair State University. “Right now, about one in every ten across the country is one of the BQ variants. And New York and New Jersey are currently the hardest-hit. We tend to get these first, because we follow the pattern from Europe,” Silvera said.
New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school
TRENTON, NJ – A new bill being proposed in Trenton could alert teachers in the classroom to a student’s military-connectivity status. The bill requires the Department of Education to maintain an indicator for military-connected students in its student-level database. This would be for U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard and Space Force dependents. The goal is to report on the performance of that subset of students overall in comparison to the general student population. “The bill also requires the Commissioner of Education to annually report statistics on the academic engagement and outcomes of these students, The post New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Illegal off-road vehicles continue to tear up N.J. forests. Advocates push for crackdown.
More than six months after a report outlined recommendations for better managing the issue of off-road vehicles damaging swaths of New Jersey state land, including the Pinelands, environmental advocates say they are no closer to a solution. Jason Howell, an activist with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance which commissioned the “New...
Here are the N.J. towns where the housing market may be cooling the most
The housing market is cooling. Interest rates have risen 4 percentage points since August 2021 when they were 2.7%. Inflation is at about 8.3%, making everything from groceries to gasoline more expensive. And home prices have risen 28% in the past two years, not counting gains so far in 2022.
