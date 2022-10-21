Read full article on original website
Viola Davis and Rian Johnson to Receive Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards
Viola Davis and Rian Johnson are among those being honored at the 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. The awards will be held on Nov. 5 at Avalon Hollywood on Vine and writer, actor and comedian Fortune Feimster will host the ceremony, which pays tribute to the brilliant behind-the-camera talent of the year’s most acclaimed films. Honorees and presenters are selected from films released during the year and/or that qualified and presented at the Cannes, Toronto or Venice film festivals. Films and creatives to be awarded this year include writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz for “She Said,” presented by Carey Mulligan; “The Woman King...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: Colin Farrell Was Terrorized by a Dog, Donkey, and Horse While Filming the Irish Period Drama
Filming 'The Banshees of Inisherin' certainly challenged Colin Farrell, with several animal attacks on the set located in Ireland.
Oscars 2023: Best Supporting Actor Predictions
We will update all our Oscar predictions throughout the season, so keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. See our initial thoughts for what to expect at the 95th Academy Awards here. The State of the Race As the end...
BBC
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell reunite in new comedy
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell have partnered once again with director Martin McDonagh, 14 years after the trio's last film, In Bruges, became a cult hit. The Banshees of Inisherin charts the end of a friendship and personal sacrifices. The actors have talked to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba about their...
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Composer Carter Burwell Takes Viewers Down A “Dark Road” With “Light Sounds” In Martin McDonagh’s Latest – Hear An Exclusive 3-Track Sampler
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive 3-track sampler from Carter Burwell’s score to The Banshees of Inisherin, which is set for release on all major digital platforms tomorrow via Hollywood Records, as the film debuts in theaters via Searchlight Pictures. The dark comedy reuniting writer-director Martin McDonagh with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, amidst the Irish Civil War. It follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided...
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’
Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
Producers David Permut And Dawn Krantz Acquire Chaya Doswell’s Screenplay ‘Wildfire’
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar- and Emmy-nominated producer David Permut and Dawn Krantz have acquired Chaya Doswell’s script Wildfire. The team is currently meeting directors and plans to shoot early next year. After accidentally starting a wildfire, 7-year-old Lu, mute and from an abusive home, slyly tricks Merribelle, a hardworking trans woman, into kidnapping her — sparking a beautifully unexpected bond with a devastating expiration date. Doswell is a screenwriter and playwright from New York City. Her most recent film was an adaptation of her play Everyone I Love is Dead with Braid director Mitzi Peirone. Doswell is currently writing the fantasy adventure Carlos Luckybo with two-time Oscar winner Rick Carter...
Melanie Griffith & Daughter Stella Are Giving Lookalike Vibes During Beverly Hills Girls Day
We love a copy-and-paste moment from celebrity mother-daughter duos, and today, Melanie Griffith, 65, is serving up lookalike vibes with her youngest daughter, Stella Banderas, 26. The two women spent the day shopping in Beverly Hills, looking California chic in casual clothing. Griffith wore a white long-sleeve t-shirt, relaxed light-wash denim, Birkenstock sandals, and cat eye-style sunglasses. Banderas wore a white ribbed tank top, boyfriend-style black denim, trendy black sandals, and slim, ’90s-style sunglasses. Both women wore their hair in the same updo: a mid-level ponytail with their bangs framing their faces — see the photos HERE. Bandera just turned 26 in...
Ethan Hawke Credits Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese for Inspiring Him to Not Quit Hollywood
A holy trinity of films ushered in Ethan Hawke’s “adult relationship” with Hollywood decades ago. Academy Award nominee Hawke revealed that he was going to quit acting after “Explorers” and “Dead Poets Society,” but that watching Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” along with “Five Easy Pieces,” changed his mind back in 1989. “That’s when my adult relationship with film really started,” Hawke told Sharp magazine about how his life changed at age 19. “I saw how high the bar could be — and I really wanted to be a part of it.” The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out...
Chris Pine Might Be the Goatee GOAT
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. We're on the record as loving Chris Pine's freaky, flowy, long-haired summer looks—but he's clearly handy with a razor and sure cleans up nice. Angus Cloud. You have got to...
Shelley Long Makes Rare Appearance In Public During ‘Cheers’ 40th Anniversary
It is hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Cheers premiered on our television screens and we got to know beloved characters Norm, Diane, and Sam. Shelley Long played Diane Chambers, a waitress at the Boston bar for five seasons. She has continued to work over the...
Finished Kanye “Ye” West Documentary Shelved by MRC
Film and television studio MRC is shelving a completed documentary focused on Kanye “Ye” West in light of the artist’s recent antisemitic comments. “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, as well as COO Scott Tenley, wrote in an open letter on Monday. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”More from The Hollywood ReporterUTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: "We Can't Support Hate Speech...Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West"'Descendant' Director on Developing Trust...
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser’s Oscar campaign gets support from Dwayne Johnson
Brendan Fraser is the nailed-on frontrunner in the race for the Best Actor award at the upcoming 2023 Oscars, and now he has support from Dwayne Johnson too. Fraser, the popular ’90s movie star, is overwhelmingly likely to get his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the emotional drama movie The Whale.
Paul Dano Can’t Believe He Gets to Play (a Version of) Steven Spielberg’s Dad in The Fabelmans
From playing The Riddler in The Batman to a disaffected dork in Little Miss Sunshine, Paul Dano’s had a long and diverse presence on screen. The actor recently sat down to break down a few of his most well-known roles for GQ’s Iconic Characters series. On his instantly...
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Devil in the White City Seems Cursed in Hollywood
The Devil in the White City is a terrific piece of literary nonfiction, the kind that would, theoretically, make a no-brainer smash film, and a likely Academy Award contender at that. Erik Larson’s 2003 New York Times bestseller tells the parallel true stories of architect Daniel Burnham, who was instrumental to the building of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and depraved serial killer H.H. Holmes. With the two Chicago-set narratives intertwined, Devil in the White City offered a riveting story that appealed to true crime fanatics, history buffs, and casual audiences alike.
How the ‘Armageddon Time’ Evoked the Dawn of the ’80s With Help From Muhammad Ali
Making “Armageddon Time” proved both a gift and weirdly traumatizing for director James Gray, who revisited his old New York City stomping grounds for the Focus Features release arriving in theaters next month. One of Gray’s most personal films yet, it loosely follows his experiences as a student at the private Kew-Forest School in Queens during the 1980s. While Gray could not shoot in his childhood home — the current owners didn’t grant filming permission — it didn’t stop neighborhood friends from coming out to see him when he toured the area. “It felt like a gift,” Gray says of those...
The Peripheral Is a Show About How Much the Future Sucks
William Gibson’s thrilling, grimly-detailed novels have made him a titan within science fiction, but the uncanny prescience of his stories have also made him a major figure in the wider world—the secret source code for everything from your iPhone to your favorite jacket. Since the early 1980s, he’s imagined the over-connected future we’re living in, or at least hurtling towards, and influenced countless books and movies while doing it. As Zach Baron put it when profiling him for GQ in 2014, ahead of the release of his novel The Peripheral, “His work has permeated the culture to the point that even he can’t tell what’s his and what isn’t.”
Jonathan Ames Goes from Bored to Death to Savage Fiction
The author Jonathan Ames can feel from a different era, when a particular cocktail of virility and intellect seemed worth its weight in literary gold. Throughout the 1990s, after publishing his first novel, Ames wrote deeply candid and comedic columns in the New York Press about his sexuality and its surrounding neuroses. By the late aughts, he had moved into Hollywood, creating the cult-favorite HBO series Bored to Death and Patrick Stewart’s Blunt Talk, and he saw his books adapted into movies starring Joaquin Phoenix (You Were Never Really Here) and Paul Dano (The Extra Man).
