ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Raising Cane’s and ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’: The top 10 headlines

By Alex Washington
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keYC8_0ihqTJrk00
Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary.

Earlier this year, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson released his Tyson 2.0 cannabis products into the Detroit market. Our readers were most interested in how they could get the opportunity to meet the boxer here in Michigan.

Our readers were also interested in the grand opening of Michigan's first Raising Cane's in East Lansing.

All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:

10. " Birmingham family sues Snapchat after son died from fentanyl-laced pill he bought on app "

9. " The new SkyBridge is open at Boyne Mountain and it looks kinda terrifying "

8. " The latest Pistons promo is an ode to Detroit culture "

7. " Detroiters ripped off by overinflated property assessments may see relief "

6. "
Rapper Berner is opening a Grand Rapids Cookies cannabis dispensary "

5. " Green parking lot in Detroit is brimming with 100+ trees "

4. " Michigan man at center of MSNBC’s new documentary shows the harm of the war on drugs "

3. " Southfield clerk resigns but will face no jail time after tampering with absentee ballots "

2. " Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
"

1. " You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week "

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 1

Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M

This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed

Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
DETROIT, MI
The US Sun

Huge change at Kroger will change shopping forever and save you money too

KROGER has announced that it is building a new fulfillment center which will make it easier for customers to make online orders and save money. Powered by the Ocado group Kroger will hire 700 employees and service people throughout southeast Michigan and fulfill online grocery orders for Kroger Delivery service in the greater Detroit area, Cincinnati-base.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
324
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy