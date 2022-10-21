ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mista Mr
3d ago

I guess so what would have to look forward to is a man in his late 70’s going around calling people names, crying about something that happened 4yrs ago, stirring up the on the fence racists, making disgusting comments about women and dodging every question relating to his criminal activity…🙄

Marlene
2d ago

Someone needs to remind him there was a pandemic that caused supply chain issues under his watch. Restarting an economy does not happen overnight. And out economy is much better than other countries.

Frank Kennedy
2d ago

it started declining the day he took office. Obama left him a healthy economy. I profited 100% under Obama and glad I did because the next 4 years were stolen from us!!!

