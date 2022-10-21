ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Cyclists return for Tour de Bronx

It's the day some cyclists in our area have been waiting a long time for; the annual Tour De Bronx event is back after a COVID-19 hiatus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers celebrate Diwali

Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked punch: NYPD

An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Bronx subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City's transit system, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Clouds, showers stick around as work week starts

Monday and Tuesday could see an isolated shower in a few locations. Expect unsettled weather though Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Ukrainian singers open the Brooklyn Folk Festival

A mother and her young daughter were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition Sunday after a fire tore through their fifth-floor apartment on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. According to the FDNY, one firefighter and one civilian were also treated for minor injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready

It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the Bronx

Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become a beacon in the community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

190-year-old landmark house in the Bowery hosts ghost tours

The Merchant's House Museum in the Bowery, built in 1832, remains true to the home's original design 190 years later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Democrats considering voting for Rep. Malliotakis in NY-11 race

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is in a tight race with former Congressman Max Rose in New York's 11th Congressional District.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Dermatologist Dr. Fayne Frey weighs in on ‘The skincare hoax’

NEW YORK (PIX11) – We all know how important it is to take care of our skin. But how much should you really spend on products?. Dermatologist Dr. Fayne Frey joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the cost-benefit ratio of skincare products. Frey, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field, recently released a new book called “The Skincare Hoax – How You’re Being Tricked into Buying Lotions, Potions & Wrinkle Cream.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Dream analyst decodes common nightmares

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nightmares are the worst, and it turns out there’s a reason behind what’s haunting your dreams. But rest assured that you’re not the only one experiencing nightmares. Dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg joined New York Living on Friday to decode some of the most common nightmares people face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: showers may return this weekend

The gorgeous stretch of weather continues as we head into the weekend. For Sunday through, it is highly questionable as an area of low pressure makes its way north from the Bahamas. Mr. G has the details in the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Why some people are quiet quitting their dating life

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over the last few months, “quiet quitting” has taken social media by storm, encouraging employees to reclaim their time in the workplace – but the term doesn’t just apply to our careers. Dating can feel like a job in itself. And...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

