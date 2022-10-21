NEW YORK (PIX11) – We all know how important it is to take care of our skin. But how much should you really spend on products?. Dermatologist Dr. Fayne Frey joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the cost-benefit ratio of skincare products. Frey, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field, recently released a new book called “The Skincare Hoax – How You’re Being Tricked into Buying Lotions, Potions & Wrinkle Cream.”

