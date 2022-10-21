Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
South Side Sox
White Sox flip the bird to fans by canceling SoxFest for the third straight year
Here we all are, waiting on pins and needles for the new manager announcement, and instead, we get poked in the rear. Yesterday afternoon, Scott Merkin broke the news that the Sox had pulled the plug on SoxFest for 2023. Canceling SoxFest fueled the fire for many fans, and an...
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Mike Francesa Blasts Aaron Boone After Controversial Comment
Longtime sports radio pundit Mike Francesa didn't appreciate Aaron Boone's comments following the New York Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Houston Astros. During the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit an opposite-field line drive that nearly left Minute Maid Park. However, Kyle Tucker had enough room to make a jumping catch near the fence.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yardbarker
3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies
With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Padres fall to the Phillies in Game 4 of NLCS
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park.
FOX Sports
Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
Report: Ozzie Guillen could make surprising return to manage ex-team
Ozzie Guillen has not managed at the MLB in a decade, but one team is apparently looking into bringing him back. The Chicago White Sox will interview Guillen for their managerial position next week, according to Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago. The two sides have had preliminary discussions, and Guillen has previously said he would listen if the team approached him about replacing Tony La Russa.
Astros take apparent shot at Yankees via social media
The Houston Astros still have to win two more games to finish off the New York Yankees in the ALCS. However, they’re still feeling confident enough to take an apparent shot at their foe on social media. The Astros posted a recap video of their Game 2 win on...
Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLDS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Dodgers News: 40-Man Pitcher Elects Free Agency
Beau Burrows has yet to have his breakthrough season but maybe it's coming with a different team.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Rick Hahn
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Scenes from Astros clubhouse: Everything you missed from Houston’s celebration
The Houston Astros celebrated late into the night. Here’s what you may have missed from their clubhouse antics after winning the ALCS. The ALCS is supposed to be the meeting between the two very best teams in the American League. The Houston Astros made it clear that there is no competition in the American League this season, sweeping the Yankees handily.
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox already are in talks to bring back one of the key contributors of the 2022 season with a few weeks before free agency opens up.
WATCH: Schwarber's Solo Blast Gives Phillies Early Lead
Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies an early 1-0 lead in NLCS Game 3.
