ksl.com
Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
Gephardt Daily
Police: 2 arrested after groups exchange gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested early Saturday after groups exchanged gunfire in a parking lot in the city’s downtown entertainment district, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at 2:27 a.m. when they heard several gunshots to...
kslnewsradio.com
Man faces charges, deportation in catalytic converter theft operation
SALT LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old man is in custody and facing three felonies as well as deportation for his alleged involvement as a ringleader in a catalytic converter theft operation, according to Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, Omar...
Gephardt Daily
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
kjzz.com
Two remain in custody after armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.
KSLTV
Charges filed in fatal shooting allegedly started with argument over a cigarette
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying that he should be treated as a “habitual offender,” prosecutors on Friday filed charges against a man accused of shooting another man in the head as he walked away from an argument that allegedly started over a cigarette. Joseph Marquez, 60, was...
‘Several thousand dollars worth of damage’: Salt Lake City rooftop burglar arrested
The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a 62-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly set up a ladder against a Ballpark neighborhood business so he could access its roof and steal copper wire.
kslnewsradio.com
Taylorsville babysitter arrested for allegedly causing death of baby
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 47-year-old Taylorsville babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female infant on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a probable cause statement. At the time of the incident,...
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Utah man in custody after series of alleged ATM heists
A Utah man has been arrested by Salt Lake City Police after allegedly stealing approximately $10,000 in cash from ATMs at the Salt Palace Convention Center and the nearby Marriott Hotel.
kjzz.com
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
Suspect calls 911 on himself after allegedly threatening to kill police, civilians at City Creek Center
Suspect calls 911 on himself after threatening to kill police, civilians at City Creek Center
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
KSLTV
Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron’s home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Springville man found dead in van, police ask for public help
The Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after finding a 56-year-old man dead in his van.
kvnutalk
Woman sentenced to probation for making fraudulent purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in stealing a Logan woman’s credit cards and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. Galexy Mikkel Workman was warned that she could face significant jail or prison time if she breaks the law again.
