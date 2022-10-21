ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man faces charges, deportation in catalytic converter theft operation

SALT LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old man is in custody and facing three felonies as well as deportation for his alleged involvement as a ringleader in a catalytic converter theft operation, according to Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, Omar...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Two remain in custody after armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Taylorsville babysitter arrested for allegedly causing death of baby

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 47-year-old Taylorsville babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female infant on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a probable cause statement. At the time of the incident,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron’s home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

