Fran Ryan Center Named to Honor Former Councilmember’s Commitment to Senior Community

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther today announced that the Broad Street Arts and Senior Campus will be named The Fran Ryan Center. The new building’s designation honors former councilmember Fran Ryan, a City of Columbus Hall of Fame member and champion for Columbus’ older adult community. The name was unveiled today at a groundbreaking event, which featured current and former city officials as well as Ryan’s friends and family.

“It is only fitting that a facility designed to support our older adult community be named after someone who has dedicated so much of her distinguished career to improving quality of life for seniors across Columbus,” said Mayor Ginther. “I can think of no one more deserving of this honor than Fran Ryan who has exemplified, time and again, what it means to be an extraordinary and compassionate public servant.”

Ryan co-founded and remains acting chairwoman of the Senior Services Roundtable of Columbus and Franklin County. Ryan held multiple government positions during her career, including serving as a member of Columbus City Council, serving as a Franklin County Commissioner and working as the city clerk. Ryan was appointed Midwest Regional Representative to the U.S. Department of Labor by then-President Jimmy Carter. She also holds the distinction of being the first woman to chair the Franklin County Democratic Party.

“It is an honor to break ground on a new facility dedicated to serving our residents aged 50 and older,” said Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Director Bernita A. Reese. “This state-of-the-art facility will house creative programming and wellness activities for Columbus’ older adult community while providing them with a place in which they can gather to share and create new experiences.”

The Fran Ryan Center, located at the site of the former Douglass Elementary School in the Olde Towne East neighborhood, is set to be the new home for the Golden Hobby Gift Shop and house programs previously offered at the Martin Janis Community Center. The site will feature a community park in addition to providing expanded creative arts programming and wellness activities for Columbus’ older adult community.

The Fran Ryan Center is slated to open fall 2024. For additional project details and key dates, visit the Fran Ryan Center’s webpage.