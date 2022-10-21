Read full article on original website
Social justice speaker to lead Ambrose conference
A nationally known social activist will give the keynote speech Tuesday at the 19th-annual Ambrose Women for Social Justice (AWSJ) Conference, “Activism for a Better World.”. The free conference is at St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center Ballroom, 518 W. Locust Street, Davenport, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
College seeks Hall of Fame nominations
The Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation is accepting nominations for its Class of 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame through Thursday, Dec. 15. Black Hawk College has a longstanding tradition of excellence. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding individuals for their professional and community service, a news release says. Members are...
Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking. Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
For the first time, Mercado on Fifth hosts 'Dia de los Muertos' parade
MOLINE, Ill. — Mercado on Fifth brought new and unique festivities to the Quad Cities over the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 22, it hosted the ‘Dia de los Muertos’ parade in downtown Moline. "It was a lot of work, I didn't know exactly what to expect,” said...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
Affordable Metal plans ribbon cutting, tours in Muscatine
Affordable Metal Manufacturing will host a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 303 Cleveland St., Muscatine. Refreshments and tours will be available after the ceremony. Affordable Metal manufactures cut-to-length roll-formed metal for roofing, side walls, and trim. Its customers are agricultural, residential, and light-commercial markets.
'Staffing challenges' force some QC Walgreens pharmacies to close, change hours
MOLINE, Ill. — Walgreens pharmacies in the Quad Cities are adapting to "staffing challenges" by temporarily closing some of their locations and adjusting store hours, according to a Walgreens spokesperson. Several viewers reached out to News 8 after seeing closing signs at some locations across the area, including the...
QC music school needs piano teachers
The SBC Music & Arts Academy, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, is looking for piano instructors to teach during its winter, spring and fall sessions, on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Academy provides individual and group music lessons during the school year and breaks. A Friday release says they need piano instructors who are fun, experienced, and willing to share their love of piano with students and adults of all ages.
Halloween shows coming to Redstone Room
The Redstone Room in downtown Davenport is scaring up two spooktacular shows over the next week. First is a family Halloween show Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Redstone Room at Common Chord, 129 Main St., Davenport. This is a unique interactive concert experience dedicated to making music...
It’s a Nightmare on Main Street October 28
Come one, come all ghouls, goblins, & creatures of the night! Don’t miss this unique Halloween band bash with over 7+ bands presented by QC Rock Academy in the Redstone Room at Common Chord in Downtown Davenport!. WHEN:. Friday, October 28. Doors: 6:00PM / Show: 6:30PM. WHO:. Bands: Crushed...
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
Davenport high school students assemble "Green Teams," launch first official environmental service project.
After taking a day to detox from finals week, a group of Davenport high school students spent part of their Sunday weeding the Living Lands and Waters tree nursery. This was the first official project for the group, now known as the "DCSD Green Teams" — an initiative spearheaded by North High School senior Landen Freeman after working for Green Iowa AmeriCorps this summer.
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
QC area Halloween activities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Halloween is right around the corner, here are some festive things to do!. Davenport Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Davenport Halloween Parade: Sunday, October 30th, 2 pm. Bettendorf Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Saturday, October...
Party on 7th Avenue: A day of community and celebration
On Saturday, Oct. 15, 7th Ave. was more alive than ever. Music performed by Augustana’s jazz ensembles and various other musical groups replaced the usual bustle of traffic as students, families and alumni gathered to celebrate the inauguration of President Andrea Talentino, Augustana’s first female president. Following the...
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
Get into the ‘spirit’ of Fright Night in the Park
Bring out of the whole family for some frightfully fabulous fun!. Join Rock Island Parks and Recreation and Goodwill of the Heartland for a ghoulishly good time at Fright Night in the Park. Enjoy DJ Jeff James spinning the tunes, goodie bags, trick-or-treating, live entertainment and much more. Fright Night in the Park is Thursday, October 27, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, located at 101 17th St., Rock Island.
Halpin, Thoms go head-to-head on SAFE-T Act & inflation policy
Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'. We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away. We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.
