100-mile bike race returns to Bentonville for second year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Life Time Big Sugar Gravel is returning to Bentonville for a second year this weekend bringing 1,500 professional and amateur cyclists to the region.

The race, which serves as a finale to the renowned Life Time Grand Prix race series, where $250,000 will be distributed to winners, contains a 50-mile ride and 100-mile.

According to a release, Big Sugar Gravel is designed to be challenging and rewarding with elevation gain throughout. As the producer of the event, Life Time has curated the course to include various terrain styles and picturesque views throughout, providing an “unforgettable ride and a one-of-a-kind gravel experience.”

The event weekend also features an expo with 45 industry brands activating at Bentonville City Square.

A schedule for the weekend is listed below:

Friday, October 21

9 a.m. – 12-mile shakeout ride with Life Time Grand Prix Athletes | The Meteor

10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. expo open | Bentonville City Square

10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. packet pickup open | Main St

12:30 p.m. – Life Time Grand Prix athlete panel | Expo

3 p.m. – Life Time Grand Prix athlete autograph signing | Expo

Saturday, October 22

To view the full schedule, click here .

