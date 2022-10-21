ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

100-mile bike race returns to Bentonville for second year

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wu2UI_0ihqS91600

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Life Time Big Sugar Gravel is returning to Bentonville for a second year this weekend bringing 1,500 professional and amateur cyclists to the region.

The race, which serves as a finale to the renowned Life Time Grand Prix race series, where $250,000 will be distributed to winners, contains a 50-mile ride and 100-mile.

According to a release, Big Sugar Gravel is designed to be challenging and rewarding with elevation gain throughout. As the producer of the event, Life Time has curated the course to include various terrain styles and picturesque views throughout, providing an “unforgettable ride and a one-of-a-kind gravel experience.”

The event weekend also features an expo with 45 industry brands activating at Bentonville City Square.

A schedule for the weekend is listed below:

Friday, October 21

  • 9 a.m. – 12-mile shakeout ride with Life Time Grand Prix Athletes | The Meteor
  • 10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. expo open | Bentonville City Square
  • 10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. packet pickup open | Main St
  • 12:30 p.m. – Life Time Grand Prix athlete panel | Expo
  • 3 p.m. – Life Time Grand Prix athlete autograph signing | Expo

Saturday, October 22

To view the full schedule, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
WEBB CITY, MO
ozarksfn.com

A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs

PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy