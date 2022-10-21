Read full article on original website
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Southern Lancaster County Fires
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
WOWT
Play written by men in Nebraska’s prison system, performed by Omaha men formerly in prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “More Than A Number” is a play written by men serving time in Nebraska’s State Penitentiary and performed by men impacted by the system. Five of the nine performers on the Anastasis Theatre Co. crew were formerly incarcerated. Each man bringing to life the lived experiences of men in the system.
News Channel Nebraska
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
1011now.com
Emergency Management asks part of southern Lancaster Co. to evacuate due to wildfires
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are multiple large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. An Evacuation Center has been set up at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001. S...
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show
About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
klkntv.com
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
WOWT
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska offer caps ‘hectic’ recruiting period for Gretna’s Mason Goldman
Mason Goldman did everything right during his junior season. Goldman hit the gym, helped lead Gretna to a Class A state championship and worked hard to get his film — and his name — out to coaches on the recruiting trail. Even after earning first-team Super-State honors as...
WOWT
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness, it becomes apparent that homelessness in Omaha is a big problem with no easy solution. Omaha Police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time,...
Nine to be inducted into Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
A press release from Omaha Public Schools announced that nine former athletes, coaches and administrators will be inducted into the Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
klin.com
LPD Looking For Suspects In Failed ATM Theft
Lincoln Police were called to the West Gate Bank near 17th and South shortly after 4:00 Monday morning on a report of three individuals trying to break in to an ATM. “Officers arrived almost immediately and confirmed that a pickup truck had been used to pull the ATM from it’s foundation in an effort to gain access to the vault,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
KETV.com
Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
Nebraska Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about. After getting consent to...
