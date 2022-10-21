ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Southern Lancaster County Fires

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show

About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Looking For Suspects In Failed ATM Theft

Lincoln Police were called to the West Gate Bank near 17th and South shortly after 4:00 Monday morning on a report of three individuals trying to break in to an ATM. “Officers arrived almost immediately and confirmed that a pickup truck had been used to pull the ATM from it’s foundation in an effort to gain access to the vault,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KEARNEY, NE

