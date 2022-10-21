Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Related
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Stable Adds Former AEW & WWE Stars To Their Ranks
Impact Wrestling is taping another set of television episodes. That being said, it’s very hard to keep spoilers from leaking. This should serve as your official spoiler warning. PW Insider reports that Violence By Design added two new members to their stable. Those new members are Alan Angels, formerly...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Signs Willow Nightingale To AEW Contract
Willow Nightingale is a rising star in All Elite Wrestling. The young wrestler finally earned a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion after her win during Rampage tonight. Willow Nightingale took on Leila Grey of The Baddies in singles competition live during Rampage tonight. After Willow got the win over Grey,...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Says WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event ‘Exceeded’ Expectations
Bron Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship against two very formidable opponents in Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh during the main event of Halloween Havoc. The match received tons of praise from Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid talked about multiple things, including the triple threat main event during the post-Halloween...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Locker Room Wants CM Punk To Make Amends Before Return
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Is Ready To Give Gunther A Fight For The IC Title
Rey Mysterio is an incredible performer between the ropes. His 20-year career on SmackDown has been nothing short of incredible. He continues to be a role model for everyone around him. Rey joined the roster two weeks ago after he spoke with Triple H. Mysterio wanted to quit WWE as...
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 21, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Bears at Patriots: Preview, Props & Prediction
The New England Patriots play host to the Chicago Bears on Monday night riding a surprising two-game winning streak that has kept them in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Says Renee Paquette’s Brain Is Valuable To AEW
Renee Paquette was a part of the WWE family for eight years until she parted ways with the company back in the Summer of 2020. She parted ways with the company after FOX’s WWE Backstage show was cancelled. As seen on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette...
ringsidenews.com
Carmelo Hayes Teases Main Roster Call-Up After NXT Halloween Havoc
Carmelo Hayes’ NXT journey may have come to an end after Halloween Havoc tonight. The A-Champ failed to recapture the NXT North American Championship at the premium live event inside the Performance Center. Carmelo Hayes took on four other opponents in a ladder match to determine the new NXT...
ringsidenews.com
ROH Roster Slammed For ‘Infesting’ AEW Television
Ring Of Honor shocked fans when it announced that it was going to undergo a reimagining last year. This led to the company releasing all of its contracted wrestlers at the same time. AEW President Tony Khan previously announced that he had purchased the entirety of Ring Of Honor. It...
ringsidenews.com
The Bloodline Destroys Sheamus During WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline has been on a warpath for two years now and with the addition of Solo Sikoa, the group has taken on a new path of violence. The Bloodline took out Sheamus tonight on SmackDown. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa squared off against Sheamus in the opening match of SmackDown...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Likes Tweet Blasting CM Punk
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Solo Sikoa Match To SmackDown Tonight
Last week Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were part of a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Rey Mysterio and Ricochet. During the match, Sheamus had Solo Sikoa trapped in the Texas Cloverleaf submission. Just as it looked like Solo Sikoa was about to tap, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to the aid of their stablemate.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing CM Punk Back
CM Punk hasn’t competed in a wrestling match since capturing the AEW World Championship at All Out in September. However, he has continued to dominate the talk in the sport ever since. He and The Elite got into a post-show altercation, and that incident’s effects are still being felt.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Hardy Sees Himself Retiring In AEW
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in various promotions in his career. He is currently under his Big Money Matt persona in AEW and remains a highlight. Even though Matt Hardy’s career isn’t quite over, he recently spoke on whether he sees himself retiring in AEW or WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Blasts CM Punk’s ‘Inexcusable’ Behavior During AEW All Out
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Adds Jon Moxley World Title Defense To Dynamite
Jon Moxley has become a dominant and fighting champion. Ever since winning the title, he hasn’t been afraid of defending the title against all comers. Last week, Jon Moxley successfully defended his World Title against Hangman Page. Now it looks like Jon Moxley will defend his title next week...
ringsidenews.com
Likely Spoilers For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Revealed
Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc has a solid card for a possible great show. Now the betting odds on the wins are revealed, and they are intriguing. The betting odds, courtesy of Betonline, of the top matches for the NXT Halloween Havoc special excluded NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the championship. You can check out the odds below, and keep in mind that negative means that their odds are more likely.
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE NXT Didn’t Give Bron Breakker The Steiner Name
Bron Breakker has been on a roll after his debut in NXT 2.0 back in September last year. He has been booked very well as the NXT Champion as well. Obviously, he is just getting started. The current NXT Champion has defeated everyone on his path and continues to be...
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Card & Start Time
WWE is always looking to do a lot of things for the enjoyment of fans. Since Triple H took over, the company has undergone quite a few changes already and fans are excited for what’s next. NXT will be holding its next Premium Live Event called Halloween Havoc on...
Comments / 0