Olathe, KS

fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Significant rain moving in today (MON-10/24)

Do you know it’s been more that 2 months since our last 1″+ of rain officially in KC. Last month we didn’t even have 1″ for the entire month…and so far in October we’re at 1/3″ into the last week of the month…but today all that changes. As a matter of fact if things work out we should triple our monthly total (at least) and perhaps quadruple or more what we’ve seen this month.
COLORADO STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Kansas City on Monday

Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski's involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Record fish caught in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
martincitytelegraph.com

Ward Parkway Lanes has been a lucky strike for Kansas City bowlers

Somebody coming back to the old neighborhood around Ward Parkway Shopping Center may not recognize much. The mall’s been transformed, nearby buildings gone, others added. New this, new that. And then smack dab in all the new is the red-brick link to the old: Ward Parkway Lanes. The bowling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter folklore predicts hard winter but are those signs accurate?

All indicators predict a hard winter ahead and it appears traditional winter lore is no exception. The Farmer’s Almanac predicted earlier this year that January will be very cold, with a lot of snow mid-month. February is supposed to kick off with frigid cold temperatures, with snow falling as late as March. But some people put stock in old wives’ tales, such as the positioning of bands of color on wooly worms or the shape of the root inside a persimmon seed.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

