Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Significant rain moving in today (MON-10/24)
Do you know it’s been more that 2 months since our last 1″+ of rain officially in KC. Last month we didn’t even have 1″ for the entire month…and so far in October we’re at 1/3″ into the last week of the month…but today all that changes. As a matter of fact if things work out we should triple our monthly total (at least) and perhaps quadruple or more what we’ve seen this month.
Cold front to move through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight on Tuesday
(WOWK) — We are seeing a sting of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend. Rain […]
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Kansas City on Monday
Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski’s involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement. Updated: 12 hours ago. It's bigger than the final score or their team's winning...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Extreme wind, high fire danger, rain & storm chances
We will see a slight uptick in moisture in central and eastern Kansas this afternoon. As the front swings through, it will help a few isolated showers and storms get going after 5 PM.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
gladstonedispatch.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
martincitytelegraph.com
Ward Parkway Lanes has been a lucky strike for Kansas City bowlers
Somebody coming back to the old neighborhood around Ward Parkway Shopping Center may not recognize much. The mall’s been transformed, nearby buildings gone, others added. New this, new that. And then smack dab in all the new is the red-brick link to the old: Ward Parkway Lanes. The bowling...
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
Grass fires cause concern across Kansas City metro
Gusty winds and dry conditions have fire departments across the KC metro on high alert for grass fires in the region.
kjluradio.com
Winter folklore predicts hard winter but are those signs accurate?
All indicators predict a hard winter ahead and it appears traditional winter lore is no exception. The Farmer’s Almanac predicted earlier this year that January will be very cold, with a lot of snow mid-month. February is supposed to kick off with frigid cold temperatures, with snow falling as late as March. But some people put stock in old wives’ tales, such as the positioning of bands of color on wooly worms or the shape of the root inside a persimmon seed.
Country music star Wynonna Judd announces show in Kansas City
Country music singer Wynonna Judd's "The Final Tour" will make a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 3, 2023.
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCMO woman offers refuge to horses during fire near I-470, Raytown Road
As an afternoon fire near I-470 and Raytown Road pushed north toward Bannister Road, owners of horses in the area packed up their animals to escape the rolling waves of smoke headed their way.
Comments / 0