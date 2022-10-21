Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
dawgnation.com
Georgia a historically big favorite to ‘break’ struggling Florida football program
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has built Georgia football into SEC dominators, to the extent the Bulldogs are more than a three-touchdown favorite over Florida in what was once considered one of the top rivalries in college football. Georgia (7-0, 3-0 SEC) has won four of the past five meetings...
What Cormani McClain's Commitment Would Mean for the Gators
The nation's No. 1 cornerback, Cormani McClain will choose between the Gators, Crimson Tide and Hurricanes on Oct. 27.
SEC Nation heading to Florida-Georgia
Fans making their way to Jacksonville to tailgate prior to the annual Florida-Georgia contest in Jacksonville will be joined by the SEC Network's weekly traveling show on site. SEC Network announced Friday that its weekly traveling show, SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, will make its way to...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Major Favorite vs. Florida Gators
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are considered major favorites to beat their arch-rivals the Florida Gators. The Dawgs were installed as a 23.5-point favorite to beat the Gators Saturday night. The game will be broadcast on CBS and will kickoff at 3:30. No. 1 Georgia and the Gators were both off this week in anticipation of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
Eleven injured in Louisiana fraternity house shooting, 2 arrested during university homecoming weekend
A Louisiana shooting at a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus left 11 people injured Friday morning. Two suspects have been arrested.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Florida student takes $10,000 from grandparents, gives it to middle school classmates: principal
A Florida middle school student allegedly took $10,000 from their grandparents and gave it to several classmates, according to the school.
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
theadvocate.com
Southern students describe 'utter mayhem' at packed fraternity house where shots rang out
Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem." Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive. As...
2 charged after 11 people injured in shooting near La. college
At least 11 people were injured in a shooting near Southern University, and police say that the actual shooter is still at large.
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
Woman failed to yield on La. highway, struck and killed Thursday
As she entered the intersection, she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an oncoming Mack Truck.
Fox News
844K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2