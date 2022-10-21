ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Whittemore details Bulldog decision

Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

SEC Nation heading to Florida-Georgia

Fans making their way to Jacksonville to tailgate prior to the annual Florida-Georgia contest in Jacksonville will be joined by the SEC Network's weekly traveling show on site. SEC Network announced Friday that its weekly traveling show, SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, will make its way to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Major Favorite vs. Florida Gators

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are considered major favorites to beat their arch-rivals the Florida Gators. The Dawgs were installed as a 23.5-point favorite to beat the Gators Saturday night. The game will be broadcast on CBS and will kickoff at 3:30. No. 1 Georgia and the Gators were both off this week in anticipation of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
ATHENS, GA
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
