FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
SportsGrid
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 10 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona State is 6-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.3 points per game which has been on average 4.1 points over the line for those games. In 10 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
Washington lands versatile wing Christian King
Washington has landed a commitment from Seattle Prep School wing Christian King. The 6-foot-8 senior took an official visit to Washington on September 24th and is ultimately ending his recruitment process earlier than expected. While the official visit played a major role in his decision, it was also the effort put in by the coaching staff that helped King to his decision.
No Time for Sentiment for Fautanu and Huskies Going into Cal
The offensive tackle discusses Jackson and Jaxson.
New Seattle minor league basketball team holding tryouts this month
The Seattle SuperHawks, a new minor league basketball team participating in The Basketball League, has announced that it is holding open tryouts for its inaugural 2023 season on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Basketball League comprises more than 50 teams in North America and is entering its sixth season. More than...
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
waterlandblog.com
High School Football Roundup: Mt. Rainier ekes out victory over Kentridge
Mt. Rainier ekes out victory against Kentridge, 17-14 Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Rainier passed in a 17-14 victory at Kentridge’s expense in local high school football on Oct. 21. The Rams are in third place in the NPSL 4A District with a 5-3...
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Crosscut.com
Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle
Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
3 Of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest
3 of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest. You don’t have to have a car to get around three of the most walkable cities in the Pacific Northwest. Oftentimes in larger metropolitan cities, the public transportation system is so sufficient, getting from one side of town to the other is pretty much a breeze.
q13fox.com
A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.
Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
Air quality now good for most of Western Washington as first fall storm moves in
SEATTLE — After having the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday and Thursday, air quality is good for most of the area Friday morning, with pockets of moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups in Snohomish County. A cold front is already pushing some rain into the coast...
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
KEPR
La Niña to bring wetter-than-average winter to Pacific Northwest, NOAA says
SEATTLE, Wash. — A third consecutive year of La Niña means drier-than-average conditions in some parts of the country and wetter-than-average conditions in others. You can likely guess which category the Pacific Northwest falls under. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said from December through February, it...
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Seattle
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Emerald City.
