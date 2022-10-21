ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

247Sports

Washington lands versatile wing Christian King

Washington has landed a commitment from Seattle Prep School wing Christian King. The 6-foot-8 senior took an official visit to Washington on September 24th and is ultimately ending his recruitment process earlier than expected. While the official visit played a major role in his decision, it was also the effort put in by the coaching staff that helped King to his decision.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut.com

Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle

Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
SEATTLE, WA
weddingsparrow.com

5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MOSES LAKE, WA
NEWStalk 870

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

3 Of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest

3 of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest. You don’t have to have a car to get around three of the most walkable cities in the Pacific Northwest. Oftentimes in larger metropolitan cities, the public transportation system is so sufficient, getting from one side of town to the other is pretty much a breeze.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.

Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

La Niña to bring wetter-than-average winter to Pacific Northwest, NOAA says

SEATTLE, Wash. — A third consecutive year of La Niña means drier-than-average conditions in some parts of the country and wetter-than-average conditions in others. You can likely guess which category the Pacific Northwest falls under. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said from December through February, it...
SEATTLE, WA

