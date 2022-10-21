Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 21, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She met a huge star recently as well. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing...
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Stable Adds Former AEW & WWE Stars To Their Ranks
Impact Wrestling is taping another set of television episodes. That being said, it’s very hard to keep spoilers from leaking. This should serve as your official spoiler warning. PW Insider reports that Violence By Design added two new members to their stable. Those new members are Alan Angels, formerly...
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE NXT Didn’t Give Bron Breakker The Steiner Name
Bron Breakker has been on a roll after his debut in NXT 2.0 back in September last year. He has been booked very well as the NXT Champion as well. Obviously, he is just getting started. The current NXT Champion has defeated everyone on his path and continues to be...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had Strange Idea To Get Nia Jax Over As A Babyface
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. The controversial star was not seen on WWE television...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt’s ‘Crazy Ideas’ Get Big Kudos From DDP
Bray Wyatt is most certainly one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, and many fans agree with this notion. However, he was never used properly until the very end. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Says Roman Reigns Looks Like A Girl When He Spears Opponents
Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief, but his move-set is not full of original entries. One of his devastating finishers, the spear, has been used by a few Superstars over the years. Goldberg knows how to lay in a spear, and he had something to say about Reigns’ version.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Blasts CM Punk’s ‘Inexcusable’ Behavior During AEW All Out
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
ringsidenews.com
Wes Lee Shares Emotional Moment With Shawn Michaels After Title Win At Halloween Havoc
Wes Lee finally overcame the odds when he defeated four other men for the vacant North American Championship during NXT Halloween Havoc tonight. The newly-crowned champion shared an emotional moment with Shawn Michaels backstage. Wes Lee won the fatal five-way ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship after...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Says Renee Paquette’s Brain Is Valuable To AEW
Renee Paquette was a part of the WWE family for eight years until she parted ways with the company back in the Summer of 2020. She parted ways with the company after FOX’s WWE Backstage show was cancelled. As seen on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette...
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Won’t Make Cinematic Matches A Regular Thing
WWE has been taping cinematic matches for quite some time now, something that was very useful during the pandemic. The company brought back the concept for NXT Halloween Havoc tonight, but Shawn Michaels says that won’t be a recurring thing for the white and gold brand in the future.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Not Amused By Fans Hilariously Photoshopping Him With Max Caster
MJF has been considered one of the defining heels of the current generation of pro wrestlers and it is not difficult to understand why. MJF became a huge star in AEW in a short time and has far exceeded expectations. The Salt of the Earth is devoted to his craft...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Locker Room Wants CM Punk To Make Amends Before Return
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
ringsidenews.com
Carmelo Hayes Teases Main Roster Call-Up After NXT Halloween Havoc
Carmelo Hayes’ NXT journey may have come to an end after Halloween Havoc tonight. The A-Champ failed to recapture the NXT North American Championship at the premium live event inside the Performance Center. Carmelo Hayes took on four other opponents in a ladder match to determine the new NXT...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing CM Punk Back
CM Punk hasn’t competed in a wrestling match since capturing the AEW World Championship at All Out in September. However, he has continued to dominate the talk in the sport ever since. He and The Elite got into a post-show altercation, and that incident’s effects are still being felt.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Jokes About How Long People Have Mispronounced Her Name
Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She parted ways with WWE in July and made her AEW debut a couple of weeks ago. Saraya also wants her fans to know the proper pronunciation of her name. Saraya took to Twitter on Sunday and made a...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Faces Natalya In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown This Week
Ronda Rousey trolled fans into thinking that she was going to defend her title this week on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet did wrestle a familiar foe after the show went off the air. Ronda Rousey squared off against Natalya in a dark match after WWE SmackDown tonight....
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Likes Tweet Blasting CM Punk
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
Comments / 0