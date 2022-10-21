Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Fintech Pioneer Bill Harris Launches Nirvana Money
Fintech pioneer and serial entrepreneur Bill Harris is launching Nirvana Money, an accessible credit card product to radically simplify money for middle-income earners. To deliver on this mission, the company is combining the best features of a credit card, a bank account, and a gamified rewards program into a single card.
Top 3 Blockchain Projects Aiming to Change the Way People Work in 2023
A look into three projects in the cryptocurrency space that are creating a lot of excitement. These projects present wide applications for the technology, and if they are successful, they could profoundly impact the global economy. The world economy has already begun to experience a significant cross-sector shift with the rise of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) This is evident, for instance, with ICOs becoming a popular method for startups to raise capital. All the activities making up the so-called secondary sector of the economy are looking at this technology with interest.
ZDNet
Developers are in short supply, and that's keeping IT services companies busy
Analyst IDC has forecast worldwide spending on IT and business services will grow through to the end of 2023, even as a global recession looks set to take hold. With a lack of developer talent for businesses to hire, IT services companies are one way of gaining access to those skills.
alpenhornnews.com
Unveiling expansion prospects in Engineering Simulation Software market outlook over 2021-2026
The Engineering Simulation Software market research focuses on the main economic changes anticipated between 2021 and 2026. The study places a lot of emphasis on elements that could influence how the sector performs, such as growth boosters, obstacles, and other potential prospects. The study offers guidance to potential investors on...
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
XPENG Reveals Groundbreaking Mobility Technologies at 2022 TECH DAY
GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart EV company, today unveiled a series of groundbreaking technical achievements and industry firsts at its fourth annual 1024 Tech Day held at its Company headquarters in Guangzhou. Showcasing XPENG’s in-house, full-stack R&D capabilities, this year’s event featured XPENG’s next-generation neural network-based perception architecture, closed-loop AI and data management platform, industry leading voice and smart cabin technologies, and the latest developments in its mobility ecosystem, including latest robotaxi, flying car and robotics endeavors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005628/en/ XPENG Flagship SUV G9 (Photo: Business Wire)
Flora Growth Sets A Foothold In Germany Via Acquisition Of Franchise Global Health
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, an all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Franchise Global Health Inc. FGH, a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industry, with principal operations in Germany. “Through this proposed acquisition, we...
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
alpenhornnews.com
Patient Case Management Software Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2022-2029
Global Patient Case Management Software Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
getnews.info
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
alpenhornnews.com
Small Cell Backhaul Market Size, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2029
Global Small Cell Backhaul Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
alpenhornnews.com
Financial Management Solution market to grow substantially through 2026
The Financial Management Solution market research focuses on the main economic changes anticipated between 2021 and 2026. The study places a lot of emphasis on elements that could influence how the sector performs, such as growth boosters, obstacles, and other potential prospects. The study offers guidance to potential investors on...
ffnews.com
Zimpler partners with Primer to allow an A2A integration with merchants – with no code
Zimpler, a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced today that they’ve partnered with Primer, the world’s first automation platform for payments and commerce. The partnership will allow merchants across different segments to immediately access Zimpler’s account-to-account payment solutions through Primer with clicks, not code. The partnership...
crowdfundinsider.com
Diebold Nixdorf, Featurespace to Provide Fraud Prevention Tech Within Payments Processing Platform
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a key player in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, and Featurespace, a firm focused on enterprise financial crime prevention, announced that the companies are partnering “to integrate its highly specialized, fraud prevention technology into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform.”
alpenhornnews.com
Real User Monitoring Market 2021-2026 Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies, Regional and Recent Scenario Analysis
The Real User Monitoring market research focuses on the main economic changes anticipated between 2021 and 2026. The study places a lot of emphasis on elements that could influence how the sector performs, such as growth boosters, obstacles, and other potential prospects. The study offers guidance to potential investors on...
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
alpenhornnews.com
Analytics and Technology Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2029
Global Analytics and Technology Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
Digital Construction Works Announces Availability of JDLink Connectivity with the DCW Integrations Platform
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Digital Construction Works (DCW), a leading construction software integrations and solutions company, announces the availability of JDLink Connectivity, a John Deere wireless connectivity solution in its DCW Integrations Platform as a service (iPaaS) Marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005073/en/ DCW Integrations Platform Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Digital Government Service market by 2026
The research study on the Digital Government Service market elaborates on growth catalysts, opportunities, and other critical factors that affect the industry's growth trajectory over the years 2021–2026. Additionally, it informs readers of present and forthcoming difficulties that might seriously impair the industry's profitability graph during the projected period and offers specific solutions to lessen the effects.
ffnews.com
New Trulioo report pinpoints the need for payments companies to balance security and speed during onboarding
Recent research commissioned by Trulioo, a leading global digital identity verification platform, shows consumers around the world have become far more concerned about online fraud and identity theft when making payments. Security is a major factor, with 73% of online payment service customers saying it’s a bigger consideration now than it was two to three years ago, according to the “Finding the payments sweet spot between security and speed” report.
