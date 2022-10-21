Read full article on original website
WWE Adds Solo Sikoa Match To SmackDown Tonight
Last week Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were part of a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Rey Mysterio and Ricochet. During the match, Sheamus had Solo Sikoa trapped in the Texas Cloverleaf submission. Just as it looked like Solo Sikoa was about to tap, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to the aid of their stablemate.
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After Destroying Sonya Deville On WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Shawn Michaels Says ‘Everyone Is Healthy’ After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The third annual Halloween Havoc premium live event is finally in the books. The show emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and featured multiple gimmick matches. NXT head booker Shawn Michaels revealed during the post-Halloween Havoc press conference that the talent that worked the show tonight is doing...
Tay Melo Turns Heads In Risqué Photo Drop That Was Previously Deleted
Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the mainstays of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost ruined her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
The Miz Mocked For Selling His Injury Like ‘Better Call Saul’
The Miz is definitely one of the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. The A-Lister has also main evented WrestleMania once in his...
Impact Wrestling Stable Adds Former AEW & WWE Stars To Their Ranks
Impact Wrestling is taping another set of television episodes. That being said, it’s very hard to keep spoilers from leaking. This should serve as your official spoiler warning. PW Insider reports that Violence By Design added two new members to their stable. Those new members are Alan Angels, formerly...
Why WWE NXT Didn’t Give Bron Breakker The Steiner Name
Bron Breakker has been on a roll after his debut in NXT 2.0 back in September last year. He has been booked very well as the NXT Champion as well. Obviously, he is just getting started. The current NXT Champion has defeated everyone on his path and continues to be...
Becky Lynch Believes She & Bianca Belair Stole The Show At WrestleMania 38
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Belair and Becky Lynch’s intense rivalry began at WWE SummerSlam last year, where...
WWE Elimination Chamber Date & Location Officially Confirmed
WWE is always looking ahead for their next biggest Premium Live Event, especially when it comes to next year. With Triple H in charge of WWE Creative, a lot of things have changed. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, it was officially confirmed that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live...
Vince McMahon Had Strange Idea To Get Nia Jax Over As A Babyface
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. The controversial star was not seen on WWE television...
DDP Turned Down WWE Announcer Gig
WWE Hall of Famer DDP truly loves professional wrestling, as he has been part of the industry for more than half of his time on earth. Since 2015, he has only competed in three matches. However, that does not mean he is not ready to step back into the ring...
Goldberg Says Roman Reigns Looks Like A Girl When He Spears Opponents
Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief, but his move-set is not full of original entries. One of his devastating finishers, the spear, has been used by a few Superstars over the years. Goldberg knows how to lay in a spear, and he had something to say about Reigns’ version.
Bray Wyatt’s ‘Crazy Ideas’ Get Big Kudos From DDP
Bray Wyatt is most certainly one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, and many fans agree with this notion. However, he was never used properly until the very end. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
Thunder Rosa Hopes To Make In-Ring Return In January
Thunder Rosa got sidelined since late August due to a back injury. The AEW Women’s World Champion wants to make a comeback to the ring in January. However, she is still furious about having to respond to her detractors even if she is ill. Rosa recently made an appearance...
WWE RAW Has Less Than 500 Tickets Remaining This Week
WWE Monday Night Raw comes live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The stacked show will feature all the build for the upcoming Crown Jewel event next month in Saudi Arabia. They will also have a packed building for the show. WrestleTix noted that the tonight’s show...
Indie Wrestling Company Faces Backlash Over Racist Promo
The world of professional wrestling has gone through a variety of changes over the past several years now. A lot of storylines that would have been accepted in the past, simply have no place nowadays. This is especially true when it comes to outright racist storylines and promos. However, an...
WWE Set To Introduce More NXT Brands In 2023
WWE has its presence in more than 150 countries across the globe and now the company wants to take its developmental brand to international markets including Japan and Mexico. Shawn Michaels talked about WWE’s plans to take NXT international during the post-Halloween Havoc scrum. The WWE Hall of Famer share some exciting news in regards to the what WWE has in store for the white and gold brand.
WWE NXT Won’t Make Cinematic Matches A Regular Thing
WWE has been taping cinematic matches for quite some time now, something that was very useful during the pandemic. The company brought back the concept for NXT Halloween Havoc tonight, but Shawn Michaels says that won’t be a recurring thing for the white and gold brand in the future.
Tony Khan Says Renee Paquette’s Brain Is Valuable To AEW
Renee Paquette was a part of the WWE family for eight years until she parted ways with the company back in the Summer of 2020. She parted ways with the company after FOX’s WWE Backstage show was cancelled. As seen on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette...
